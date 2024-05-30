29-year-old man disappears after entering JB from Woodlands Checkpoint, family appeals for information

Mardave, 29-year-old man missing since crossing JB customs

A 29-year-old man named Mardave has been missing for over 48 hours after he passed customs in Johor Bahru (JB). His family is appealing to the public for more information.

Mardave’s last known whereabouts was crossing JB customs from Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (28 May), purportedly to conduct a crypto transaction, according to his friend.

However, he has not been heard from or seen after he entered JB. His family has since made police reports in JB and Singapore.

Mardave, a Filipino national, lives and works in Singapore as an IT analyst and sells cryptocurrencies on the side, China Press reports.

The 29-year-old was last seen leaving Singapore at 2pm, before reaching Johor Bahru at about 3pm.

He passed the JB customs at approximately 2.55pm on 28 May, according to his friend, Ms Zhong.

Mardave was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. He also sports a birthmark on the right side of his face.

Ms Zhong said it is believed that Mardave may have been in JB to conduct a crypto transaction.

However, she added he “did not provide any specifics regarding the time, date or location of this transaction”.

“The last communication we received from him was a text message to his fiancée at 4pm on the same day, after which he became unreachable,” Ms Zhong said.

The last record of his whereabouts, besides crossing the checkpoint, was a Grab ride from his residence to Bugis bus terminal.

Family seeking whereabouts

When Mardave’s parents sent him a WhatsApp message at 4.30pm, there was only a single checkmark — the message was not delivered.

Calls to his phone also went unconnected, indicating his phone may have been turned off.

As it has been over 48 hours since Mardave’s disappearance, the family is anxious for news.

“Mardave is a very responsible person,” Ms Zhong told China Press. “He would always report his whereabouts to his family when he goes out. We are worried he may have met with an accident.”

Ms Zhong noted that the family has made police reports to both the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and JB police in Larkin.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they can contact his brother Marron at 9645 1198.

