NETS to issue up to 1 million Motoring Cards to motorists who install OBU

NETS to give away up to 1 million Motoring Cards to motorists

NETS has announced that up to one million vehicle owners who install their On-Board Unit (OBU) will receive a complimentary NETS Motoring Card.

The stored value card is compatible with the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 OBU. The new system has been progressively installed since November 2023.

Responding to MS News‘ queries, a NETS spokesperson noted that the one million mark is based approximately on the number of registered vehicles in Singapore.

NETS will support the Land Transport Authority (LTA) with the giveaway from now until the end of the OBU migration exercise.

Motorists will receive NETS Motoring Cards from June

In a press release on Thursday (30 May), NETS highlighted that the issuance of cards will apply to both new and existing vehicles.

Motorists who have already installed the OBU before 1 May will receive their NETS Motoring Card by post from mid-June.

Meanwhile, those who install the unit from 1 May to 30 June can expect the card to be sent to them by post within five weeks from the installation date.

Vehicle owners who do so from 1 July will receive the card at the point of installation.

Distributed cards will be the only ones accepted at all Singapore carparks

NETS further stressed that the card is “the only one that is accepted at all carparks in Singapore”.

The company then acknowledged that some carpark operators may not have upgraded to a full Electronic Parking System.

In such cases, motorists can position the card within easy reach so that they can tap and hold their card for entry or exit. By doing so, they do not have to remove it from the processing unit.

On 2 May, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced major improvements to the OBU’s features and installation process.

In particular, the additional NETS Motoring Cards will remove the need for motorists to withdraw their CEPAS card from the unit while driving.

Motorists can also request to install their card readers on either side of their vehicle’s footwell.

Also read: ERP 2.0 OBU: Drivers can install card readers in footwell on their side for easy access

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority and courtesy of NETS.