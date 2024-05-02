ERP 2.0 OBU: Drivers can install card readers in footwell on their side for easy access

LTA makes changes to ERP 2.0 OBU after feedback

Following input from early adopters, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has unveiled modifications to the installation process of the latest ERP 2.0 On-Board Units (OBU).

The change grants motorists the flexibility to install the OBU on either side of their vehicle’s footwell.

Previously, numerous motorists had voiced frustrations regarding the inaccessible design of the OBU.

Drivers can pick where they want to install their OBU

In a press release issued on Thursday (2 May), LTA announced significant improvements to both the features and installation process of the OBU.

These enhancements were implemented following extensive feedback from over 18,000 road users.

One notable upgrade to the OBU is the newfound flexibility for drivers to install their card readers on either side of their vehicle’s footwell.

This adjustment aims to address previous concerns about accessibility.

Vehicle owners now have the option to place the OBU on their side for convenient access or on the passenger’s side.

Additionally, after considering safety and technical aspects such as potential overheating of the OBU card readers, owners can request alternative installation locations within their vehicles.

The LTA has directed motor dealers and importers to engage buyers of new vehicles in discussions regarding OBU and touchscreen placements.

Even if owners choose not to install the touchscreen display, they will still receive a unit in case they have a change of heart.

Motorists do not need to remove CEPAS card from OBU

In addition to the revised OBU placements, motorists will no longer need to remove their CEPAS card from the processing unit while driving.

This applies to instances when they are entering or exiting a carpark.

“The enhancement will address a key concern from motorists who worry that it will be difficult and unsafe to reach their card in the processing unit while they are in the driver’s seat,” LTA noted.

Last month, LTA introduced a button on the OBU’s touchscreen display to allow motorists to deactivate their CEPAS card without removing it from the unit.

Most carparks utilise the Electronic Parking System (EPS) to process payments, so motorists need not worry about removing their CEPAS card to pay their parking fees.

However, recognising that some private carparks have yet to adopt EPS, complimentary NETS Motoring Cards will be provided to all motorists installing the card readers in their vehicles.

This additional card takes away the necessity to remove the CEPAS card from the OBU.

In light of the new changes, LTA said it will continue to further improve the OBU user experience for all motorists.

It is currently working with the Traffic Police to expand safety notifications and remind motorists of speed limits in monitored zones.

