Wanted man jailed for driving lorry into police sergeant at Gurkha Camp

Wanted man jailed after driving lorry into police sergeant at Gurkha camp

A man was sentenced to 20 months’ jail on Thursday (16 May) after an altercation at Gurkha camp.

49-year-old Muhammad Hizamudin Sheik Allahuddin was delivering goods to the contigent when police officers discovered he was a wanted man.

Hizamudin subsequently crushed a police sergeant’s leg while reversing his lorry in an attempt to flee.

He was also found to be in possession of drug utensils.

Wanted after evading mandatory programme

According to CNA, Hizamudin was placed on the Drug Rehabilitation Centre’s day release scheme in August 2021 after being released from the prison institution.

The programme required him to partake in work or skills training outside of prison until 25 June 2023, to allow him to slowly reintegrate back into society.

However, on 5 June, Hizamudin went “ghost” as his reporting officer was unable to contact him.

He was labelled a wanted man after a police gazette was issued.

Delivered goods to Gurkha camp

CNA reported that during his time running from the law, Hizamudin worked as a part-time delivery driver.

On 22 June, he was tasked to deliver goods to the Gurkha Contigent.

At around 4pm that day, Hizamudin arrived at the Contingent’s compound and presented his NRIC for screening.

After discovering that the delivery driver was a wanted man, Sergeant (SGT) Desmond Chi Wei Siang and Sergeant (SGT) Al Faini Sanah Abdul Ghani were called to the scene for further investigation.

30 minutes later, the two sergeants arrived in a police car and instructed Hizamudin to switch off his engine and step out of the lorry.

Refusing to do so and dodging questions thrown at him, SGT Chi moved their police car behind Hizamudin’s lorry to stop him from fleeing.

Drove into police sergeant while trying to escape

Allegedly in a panic, Hizamudin suddenly drove his lorry forward, giving him space to leave the vicinity and escape.

SGT Chi ran to the driver-side window, reaching a hand into the open window and telling Hizamudin to stop moving the vehicle.

However, Hizamudin ignored the policeman’s instructions and instead reversed the vehicle, crushing SGT Chi’s legs between the lorry and the police car.

Hizamudin then reversed the lorry for the second time, further crushing the policeman’s right hip between the two vehicles.

SGT Chi was removed quickly from the scene by two police officers as he yelled out in agony.

The lorry’s sudden movement also resulted in the passenger side mirror hitting SGT Faini on her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

Another police officer jumped towards Hizamudin, in an effort to pull his hands away from the steering wheel.

This caused the lorry to crash into a nearby metal railing, after which several officers ran into the lorry to apprehend the wanted man.

The police officers subsequently searched the vehicle and found drug utensils.

Sentenced to jail after pleading guilty

Hizamudin’s actions caused SGT Chi to sustain serious injuries to his hip and S$400 worth of repairs paid by the Singapore Police Force.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang sought 21 to 24 months’ jail due to Hizamudin’s defiance and high potential for harm.

However, he noted that Hizamudin had intended to plead guilty early on and had showed some remorse.

Hizamudin pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant on duty, damaging a police car, and having drug utensils.

He could have faced up to seven years in jail, fined, or caned for causing hurt to a public servant on duty.

Hizamudin may have also been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both for damaging a police car.

For possession of drug utensils, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

