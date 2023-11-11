S’pore Property Agent Allegedly Kicks Police Officer While He Picks Up Phone, Jailed 16 Weeks

Property Agent Allegedly Kicks Police Officer While Drunk At Chinatown Hotel Carpark

Rochelle Chow Shuting, a property agent in Singapore, received 16 weeks’ jail for behaving in a disorderly manner and hurting a police officer while intoxicated.

The 35-year-old had difficulties getting out of the carpark of a hotel in Chinatown and allegedly screamed and struck a car.

Police officers later arrived at the scene. But when one of them tried retrieving Chow’s phone from the ground, she allegedly kicked the officer, bruising him in the process.

Chow was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail on Friday (10 Nov) after a lengthy legal battle that lasted six years.

Property agent shouts & screams when she can’t exit carpark

According to TODAY, the incident happened at the carpark of Parkroyal on Pickering hotel in Aug 2017.

Chow had just left a wedding where she got into a dispute with some guests.

She was reportedly drunk at the time, but still managed to find her vehicle at the carpark on the third floor. However, she had difficulties figuring her way out.

Ignoring her relatives’ advice, Chow exited her car and started screaming.

A security guard who was assigned to keep an eye on her then alerted the police, stating that she was violent and had struck one of the cars.

Allegedly kicks police officer while he grabs phone on the ground

Even when police officers arrived at the scene, Chow reportedly continued crying and shouting.

As the officers handcuffed her hands behind her back, her mobile phone fell to the ground.

Seeing this, one of the officers squatted to pick the phone up.

However, Chow apparently grew agitated and lifted her right leg towards the officer while shouting, “No!” and “That’s my phone!”

The prosecution claimed that she kicked the officer, leaving tenderness and a bruise on his right thigh.

Chow, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the officer’s injuries could’ve been due to other reasons.

Police footage was unable to confirm this as it only captured Chow raising her leg, but not the alleged kick.

Sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail

Chow pleaded guilty to two offences in Apr 2019:

Committing riotous, disorderly, or indecent behaviour in public

Causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty

However, she retracted the guilty plea after her defence submitted a mitigation plea, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She then submitted a sworn statement claiming she was too intoxicated to recall the events that happened at the carpark.

However, she followed up by giving two contradicting statements:

She raised her right leg to pick the phone up from the ground

She lifted her right leg while trying to regain balance

Chow was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail and a S$1,500 fine on Friday (11 Nov). She intends to appeal her conviction and sentence.

