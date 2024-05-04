Morning heavy rain on 4 May prompts flood warnings

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) issued numerous flood warnings on Saturday (4 May) morning as Singapore saw torrential rain across the island.

The agency issued as many as seven flash flood warnings via X in less than four hours, from 6.54am to 10.37am.

These warnings were intersected with notices cautioning the public about heavy rainfall.

In its latest flash flood warning posted at 10.37am, PUB advised the public to steer clear of Jalan Boon Lay(Enterprise Rd to International Rd) and the Junction of Wan Lee Road and Enterprise Road for the next one hour.

The agency issued six flash flood warnings prior to this, from 6.54am:

Jalan Pokok Serunai

TPE (Punggol West Flyover)

Upper Paya Lebar Service Road (from Lim Teck Boo Road to Rochdale Road)

Jalan Lokam near Upp Paya Lebar Rd

Thrift Drive near Jalan Usaha, Jalan Seaview

Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South junction

Craig Road from Duxton Road to Tanjong Pagar Road

Besides flash flood warnings, PUB also issued numerous advisories of torrential rainfall from as early as 6.20am.

Thundery showers expected in the first half of May

Earlier this week, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) released a statement forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers during the first half of May.

These showers are anticipated in the late morning and afternoon on most days, possibly accompanied by gusty winds.

Despite the expected heavy rainfall, the daily maximum temperature is forecasted to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

