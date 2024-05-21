CEE 2024 has electronics from S$9.90, stand a chance to win a S$9K OSIM massage chair

Get deals on Apple, Samsung, Prism+ & more at Consumer Electronics Exhibition 2024

The quest for new tech is one filled with extensive research, sifting through numerous comparison guides and enduring hours of reviews.

It can be a tedious and overwhelming journey, but fear not, for we know of a wonderland where all your options are laid out before you, complete with opportunities for hands-on exploration and expert advice.

Oh, and there’s also a treasure trove of savings, with dazzling deals ready to rescue your wallet from despair.

We’re talking about the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) 2024, which returns from May 23 to 26.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, you can anticipate a plethora of event highlights, from lucky draws to daily deals to jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70%.

Shop from 300 brands at 120 booths

One of the main things to look forward to at CEE 2024 is the variety.

To say you’ll be spoilt for choice would be an understatement. With 120 booths showcasing no less than 300 brands, it’s likely you’ll be able to check off more than a few items on your tech to-buy list.

So vast are the offerings this year that the exhibition is bursting at the seams, spanning not one, but two whole floors.

Level 3 is a Challenger extravaganza as the IT retailer will be taking over the whole area with offers from brands you know and love such as Apple, ASUS, Microsoft, Canon, and Nintendo.

Venture up to Level 4, and you’ll find more household names than you can shake a USB stick at. Aftershock PC, Prism+, Secretlab – need we say more?

With so much to explore, you might just need to make a return trip — or two. After all, when tech nirvana awaits, who’s counting the days?

Get discounts of up to 70%

Tech purchases can leave your wallet gasping for air, especially if you’re splurging on multiple items. But with discounts soaring up to 70%, you and your bank account can breathe a sigh of relief.

To whet your appetite, here are a few deals that CEE has teased ahead of the event.

First off, we have one of the most sought after work-from-home (WFH) equipment in recent years — the smart desk. Going at a whopping S$250 off is the Titus Smart Desk by TTRacing.

It isn’t just a desk. It’s a lifestyle upgrade with electric height adjustment, scratch-resistant matte coating, and memory presets. It’s practically desk royalty.

That means you’ll need a throne to go with it. Enter Ergotune’s Supreme ergonomic chair, a haven for your weary back.

With lumbar support that molds to your spine and breathable fabric mesh, it’s the chair dreams are made of. Just make sure you don’t fall asleep during Zoom meetings.

If your ancient computer has been hampering your gaming process, then it’s time for an upgrade.

Dreamcore will be displaying its array of powerhouse gaming PCs at CEE 2024, including it’s all-time bestseller, the Ghost.

Its performance is so smooth, it’s downright spooky. So, if you’re ready to exorcise lag and embrace lightning-fast gameplay, the Ghost is your ticket to gaming greatness.

Grab daily deals starting from S$9.90

The promos don’t end there – CEE 2024 will be rolling out daily deals on electronics at lower-than-low prices.

Dubbed WOW Deals, these offers live up to their name with tech devices going from just S$9.90. Here’s the schedule:

23 May: Remax Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Powerbank – S$9.90 (U.P. S$49.90)

24 May: Bundle of two ZenyumSonic electric toothbrushes – S$39.90 (U.P. S$59.90)

25 May: Valore cordless car vacuum cleaner – S$19.90 (U.P. S$79.90)

26 May: 500ml Bugatti water bottle – S$17.50 (U.P. S$49.90)

All deals are only available while stocks last, so here’s a pro tip: beat the crowd and arrive early when the exhibition kicks off at 12pm sharp.

Once you’re there, make a beeline for the Spend and Redeem booth at the back of hall 405/406 to snag your WOW Deals coupon.

Then, head over to the exhibitor’s booth to claim your purchase and seal the deal. Happy shopping – and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Win S$200,000 worth of prizes in Lucky Dip

Beyond just saving some serious cash, brace yourself for the chance to score some seriously envy-inducing prizes through the Instant Lucky Dip.

To put it into perspective, we’re talking about a staggering S$200,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Yes, you heard that right — two hundred thousand dollars.

One of the biggest prizes is a uLove 3 Well-being Chair by OSIM worth S$8,999, which must give some seriously heavenly massages.

There’s more: from vacuum cleaners to gaming desks and 4K TVs, the loot is as diverse as it is drool-worthy.

Best of all, there is no minimum spend required. Simply swing by the Instant Lucky Dip booth at the back of Hall 406 before 9pm daily, fill out a quick survey, and keep those fingers firmly crossed.

Fret not if you somehow come up empty in the Instant Lucky Dip – you’ve still got another chance to strike gold with the Daily Lucky Draw.

Held once daily at 5pm, the draw boasts prizes that will make your tech-loving heart skip a beat. Picture this: a sleek Harman Kardon bluetooth speaker, an iPad Air, and an Asus Zenbook laptop, all up for grabs.

Entering is as simple as filling out a feedback form, and next thing you know, you might just be that one lucky winner for the day.

Trade in your old device at Consumer Electronics Exhibition 2024

Before you get to planning your trip to CEE 2024, here’s one last tip: if you’re looking to level up in the tech department, you might want to bring your used devices along.

That’s because the event is partnering with myhalo for a trade-in programme where you can exchange your laptop, PC, smartphone, or tablet for vouchers to help you save more on your purchases.

You can even get an estimated quote ahead of time by filling in the deets here. Do note that the finalised quote will be provided once your device has gone through an in-person assessment on the spot.

Now you’re all set for a productive day – or two, or three – at CEE 2024. Here are the key details you need to know:



Consumer Electronics Exhibition 2024

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Date: 23 – 26 May 2024

Time: 11am – 9pm (Level 3), 12pm – 9pm (Level 4)

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade & Esplanade

For more information, check out CEE 2024’s website or follow its organiser COMEX & ITSHOW on Instagram and Facebook.

Upgrade your tech, upgrade your life. In a rapidly changing world, staying ahead means embracing new gadgets for both your work and personal life.

Plus, with new tech at your fingertips, you can also simplify or automate your life, leaving you with much more time for the things and people that you care about.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Consumer Electronics Exhibition.

Featured image courtesy of Consumer Electronics Exhibition and adapted from ComexITShow on Facebook.