Novela has up to 60% off luxury beauty so you can pamper yourself without going broke

Save big on Jo Malone, SK-II, MAC & more at the Novela Mid-Year Sale from 20 to 23 June

Let’s face it, maintaining a flawless look from head to toe can be a lot of work, not to mention a total wallet wrecker.

This is especially true if your GRWM — that’s “get ready with me” — routine consists of luxury brands like Jo Malone, Kiehl’s, Elizabeth Arden, and SK-II. As much as they work wonders, they can also be pretty pricey.

Well, hold on to your makeup brushes because Novela is here to rescue your beauty budget with its highly anticipated Mid-Year Sale.

With discounts of up to 60%, this is your chance to snag those holy grail items you’ve been eyeing, whether it’s serums that make you glow brighter than a Hollywood star or lipsticks that scream: “Look at me.”

Read on for our handy guide to the best deals.

Pamper your hair & body with goodies from Olaplex & Elizabeth Arden

Let’s start from the top — literally.

Your skin might be flawless and your makeup snatched, but if your hair isn’t serving, your whole look falls flat.

Lucky for you, the Novela Mid-Year Sale has just the thing to get your tresses in check: the celeb-favourite Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, which will be going at 25% off.

This multipurpose miracle worker repairs, strengthens, and nourishes your hair like a boss. With its avocado and grapeseed oil-infused formula, you can kiss damaged hair, split ends, and frizz goodbye.

Moving on to the body, get ready for the boujee spa session of your dreams with Elizabeth Arden’s line of body care products inspired by its iconic Green Tea fragrance.

Three of these babies — the Shower Gel, Body Lotion, and Honey Drops Body Cream — will be marked down by a fabulous 60%, with nothing over S$20. Not only will your skin feel baby-soft, but you’ll also smell absolutely divine.

Glow up with La Mer, SK-II & Kiehl’s

Whether you’re battling enlarged pores, fine lines, or sun damage, the Novela Mid-Year Sale has got you covered with top-tier skincare superheroes.

One product we’re expecting to fly off the shelves is SK-II’s Facial Treatment Essence, which is going at a jaw-dropping 50% off.

This holy grail contains a whopping 90% PITERA, SK-II’s patented star ingredient, famed for repairing ageing and damaged skin.

Also at half price is Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Clay Face Mask, which minimises the look of pores to give you a smoother, more even skin texture.

Two other brands you won’t want to miss out on are Estee Lauder and La Mer, both of which have items at an irresistible 60% off.

Estee Lauder’s Micro Essence Treatment Lotion Fresh with Sakura Ferment is a must-have for strengthening your skin barrier and locking in moisture for a more radiant appearance.

If dark circles and fine lines are your concern, make a beeline for La Mer’s The Eye Concentrate.

Clinically proven to reduce these issues in just three weeks, it also strengthens the skin barrier around your peepers with long-term use.

Slay the finishing touches with Shiseido & Jo Malone

You can’t claim to be a skincare girlie without a good sunscreen, such as Shiseido’s The Perfect Protector.

This powerhouse shields you from UVA and UVB rays, urban pollutants, and dryness, and you can grab two at 40% off during the sale — perfect for stocking up or sharing with your BFF.

Next, let’s talk about painting the gorgeous canvas that is your face.

One essential is a flattering, long-lasting lipstick like MAC’s Locked Kiss 24HR Lipstick.

As its name suggests, this kiss-proof, transfer-resistant lipstick lasts up to 24 hours. Whether you’re powering through a long day at work or enjoying a JB getaway with someone special, you won’t have to worry about constant reapplication.

Not everything that completes your look has to be visible. In fact, a signature scent is as crucial to self-expression as any outfit or makeup.

If you’ve been eyeing a Jo Malone fragrance but are deterred by the price, the Novela Mid-Year Sale has your back with a sweet 50% off.

The recipient of this markdown is none other than the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, a light, natural scent that is equal parts refreshing and sophisticated.

With its unique blend of earthy wood sage and crisp sea salt, this cologne evokes the spirit of windswept shores and rugged cliffs. Get ready to turn heads — in all the right ways.

Get cash vouchers & more when you shop the Novela Mid-Year Sale

The sale isn’t just about discounts — it’s packed with perks, too.

Novela is serving up free gifts and shopping vouchers based on your spending tiers. Here’s what you get:

Free Novela duffle bag (worth S$39.90) with a minimum spend of S$250

Free MCM EDP Collector’s Edition (worth S$126) with a minimum spend of S$600

S$15 cash voucher with a minimum spend of S$450

S$25 cash voucher with a minimum spend of S$600

S$50 cash voucher with a minimum spend of S$800

The gifts are stackable, meaning if you spend S$600, you’ll walk away with a Novela duffle bag, an MCM perfume, and a S$25 cash voucher. We’re getting a serotonin boost just thinking about it.

Do note that the minimum spend must be in a single receipt and that cash vouchers are valid from 24 June onwards.

And here’s the tea — all these perks are exclusively for members. Not one yet? No worries, just download the Novela app and sign up for free.

Now, you’re all set to shop the Novela Mid-Year Sale from 20 to 23 June on its official website or at these outlets:

To stay on top of all the latest news and updates, follow Novela on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Remember, investing in your beauty routine is an investment in yourself.

When you look good, you feel good, radiating confidence and allowing yourself to truly put your best face forward. Happy shopping, gorgeous.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Novela.

Featured image courtesy of Novela, Jo Malone, Shiseido & Olapex and adapted from SK-II US on Facebook.