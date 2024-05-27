Four Star has up to 80% off mattresses & sofas, gift Dad comfort this Father’s Day

Get deals on Four Star mattresses, sofas, dining sets & more from 29 May to 2 June

Shopping for Father’s Day can be tricky, especially if your dad already seems to have it all.

But let’s be honest: who wouldn’t want more quality shut-eye? If better sleep is something your dad could use, a new mattress might just be your ticket to gift-giving success.

While you’re at it, you could rally the siblings to pitch in for a sleek dining set to jazz up your Father’s Day dinner or a cosy sofa for his afternoon naps.

You don’t even need to worry about breaking the bank because Four Star is celebrating the relaunch of its Ang Mo Kio (AMK) store with a massive sale, offering discounts of up to 80% on all kinds of furniture.

There’s a lot to see so buckle up and read on for our quick mattress guide and a sneak peek at what’s in store at the event.

How to pick the right mattress for different needs

Getting a good night’s sleep can feel like an impossible mission for some, especially with things like back pain, sauna-like temperatures, stress, and itchy skin — to name a few — keeping you up.

Luckily, mattress technology has come a long way in tackling these slumber woes head-on.

If your dad’s a side sleeper, a soft mattress will cradle his hips and shoulders, reducing those pesky pressure points.

On the other hand, if he’s a back sleeper, consider a firm mattress, which maintains proper spinal alignment and provides orthopaedic posture support like his own personal chiropractor.

If your dad moves a lot in his sleep, a memory foam mattress might be the secret weapon.

It conforms to the body’s shape, offering personalised support, minimising motion transfer, and ultimately sparing your poor mum from his nighttime ‘dance’ routine.

Additionally, it has a cooling effect, a godsend for anyone complaining about the heat.

A Tencel fabric mattress is also great for hot sleepers as its material doesn’t trap heat like cotton ticking.

Plus, it’s naturally antimicrobial, keeping irritation at bay for sleepers with sensitive skin.

Four Star AMK sale has premium mattresses for every type of sleeper

Now that you have a clearer idea of what to look for, let’s dive into the juicy details of what you can find at the Four Star sale.

First up is the Detense ArcticSilk CU+ series, flaunting Rest-Tech Precision Foam.

This isn’t just your average mattress foam — it provides precise support to every curve and contour of the body while promoting air circulation for better, deeper sleep.

This is the memory foam mattress to get for your dad if he’s a restless sleeper so he can stop disrupting your mum’s rest with his tossing and turning.

Next, let’s talk about the Chiro Prime series.

Firm and supportive, it’s the mattress equivalent of a superhero, swooping in to save the day — or at least, your dad’s aching back and shoulders — with its pocket springs, memory foam, and latex combo. It’s like getting a daily massage without ever leaving your bed.

By nabbing one at this sale, you won’t just be saving money on a mattress, but also on spa and physiotherapist visits in the long run.

Another popular range in Four Star’s lineup is the Tencel series.

Soft, breathable, and smoother than a jazz sax solo, you’ll feel like you’re snoozing on a cloud — a cloud that also happens to be hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, making it a dream come true for sensitive skin.

As gentle as it is, it doesn’t compromise on durability.

Like Four Star’s other gems, it includes a warranty of up to 15 years. And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s also a pro at keeping cool thanks to its breathability and moisture-absorbing powers.

A smart bed that takes good sleep to another level

These days, we’re surrounded by all kinds of smart devices, from phones to TVs to even kitchen appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

Well, the Four Star sale is also where you can find a smart bed. Say hello to the Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed, which takes good sleep to a whole new level by giving you full control over your mattress’s position.

And get this — it’s all done through a smartphone app or Bluetooth remote.

This bed isn’t just about adjusting angles. It also boasts multiple massage settings, USB charging ports for late-night scrolling sessions, built-in flashlights for those midnight snacks, and a child safety lock for peace of mind.

With all these cool features, don’t be surprised if Mum and Dad start going to bed a lot earlier than usual.

Bed frames that you can customise to suit Dad’s tastes

Beds aren’t the only stars of the showroom at the Four Star sale — there will be sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, customisable bed frames, and more.

When it comes to frames, the selection is just as impressive as the mattresses.

More than just a platform for your mattress, Four Star’s bed frames keep your sleeping spot clean and dust-free while adding some nifty storage space and a touch of style.

Take, for instance, the storage bed. A lifesaver with drawers or side cabinets, it’s perfect for rooms tight on space or for stashing extra bedsheets or towels.

Alternatively, you can check out the lift-up bed.

This baby uses a fancy German hydraulic system to make opening and closing a breeze.

No more worrying about Dad pulling a muscle trying to access the storage space to put away winter clothing while awaiting your next big family vacay.

If your folks often play host to overnight guests or your kids enjoy sleepovers at Grandpa’s, a pull-out bed is a game-changer.

Not only does it save space, but you can also avoid the hassle of buying a separate bed.

Last but not least, Four Star’s bed frames are customisable, which means you can choose between various synthetic leather or fabric materials as well as wooden or metal legs to suit your dad’s vibe.

Furthermore, you can rest assured that this bed frame is built to go the distance.

Crafted from durable wood and fitted with headboards attached to divan bases, it’s in it for the long haul — just like the mattress it holds.

Durable sofas made with families in mind

Besides giving your dad’s afternoon siestas a boost, a cosy sofa can also come with a slew of other perks, depending on the type you choose.

For example, a sofa made of waterproof material would be handy for when your kids come bounding in to see their ah gong and ah ma.

Four Star has fabric sofas made out of AquaPro, a water-repellent wonder that makes annihilating domestic dirt, stains, and spills a breeze with just plain ol’ H2O.

At the very least, it’s one less cleaning headache for your parents to fret over when your high-energy little ones take over the house.

If your dad’s ‘grandkids’ are of the furry variety or he has pets of his own, look for sofas with anti-scratching fabric. This will allow the fur babies to romp around to their heart’s content without leaving a mark on the sofa.

That said, if neither child, cat, nor canine is a concern, you can always give your dad the luxury treatment by splashing out on a leather sofa instead.

At Four Star, you’ll find a special variant perfectly suited for Singapore’s tropical climate called Mastrotto Italian, which is breathable, comfortable, and durable to boot.

As a bonus, all its sofas are customisable, from their configuration to the colours so you can tailor them to fit seamlessly into any living room, no matter the style or layout.

Extendable dining sets for big dinners all year round

Sofas aside, you can find dining sets made with space-constrained homes in mind at the Four Star AMK sale.

By that, we mean extendable dining tables that can expand whenever the occasion calls for it, whether it’s a Father’s Day feast or a birthday bash.

Since the dining area sees a lot of action year-round, it’s essential to have a table that can withstand the hustle and bustle while being easy to maintain so it stays pristine with minimal effort.

Enter Four Star’s sintered stone table, crafted using advanced technology to mimic natural stones like marble and granite.

This man-made wonder is a powerhouse, boasting heat, scratch, and stain resistance, along with long-lasting durability.

And if you’re in the market for something smaller, like a coffee table, you’ll find that at the sale, too.

With options ranging from wood to metal to hard plastic, and designs from classic to modern, Four Star has got you covered for every living room style imaginable.

Score bonus Father’s Day gifts at Four Star AMK sale

As we mentioned, the offers are no joke at the Four Star AMK sale, with discounts of up to 80% awaiting furniture shoppers.

To give you a glimpse of the savings in store, here’s a rundown of the starting prices for various items:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Bed frames — from S$199

Coffee tables — from S$199

One-seater sofas — from S$299

Three-seater sofas — from S$499

Dining sets — from S$499

There’s more: Four Star is generously covering the GST costs and throwing in free delivery straight to your — or your giftee’s — doorstep. All you need to do is show up, shop, and pay.

To sweeten the deal, Four Star is also rolling out a Father’s Day giveaway where you can take home prizes when you hit a minimum spending tier.

Here’s the scoop:

Four Star Chiro Pillow — available with a minimum purchase of S$3,000

Tefal Air Fryer — available with a minimum purchase of S$4,000

Four Star Designer Relaxing Chair — available with a minimum purchase of S$5,000

Gifts are available while stocks last, so be sure to show up bright and early once the sale kicks off on 29 May.

To help you plan out your trip, here’s what you need to know about the Four Star AMK sale:



Four Star Link@AMK Store Relaunch Sale

Address: Link@AMK, 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #01-26/27, Singapore 569139

Dates: 29 May – 2 June

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Yio Chu Kang

For more information on the sale and to stay on top of all future events, visit Four Star’s official website and follow its Facebook page.

To chat with a rep about the brand’s mattresses or bed frames, ring the hotline at 9234 4442. For all other furniture enquiries, dial 9068 1287.

It’s often said that what makes a Father’s Day celebration special isn’t the price tag on your gift, but the love and effort behind it.

Whatever you choose to gift your dad or the dads in your life this year, be sure to set aside time to celebrate together. After all, nothing beats a shared moment and the memories that come from it.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star and by MS News. Photography by Shawn Low.