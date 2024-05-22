Man in Elmo mascot caught on video beating man in M’sia until he bled

Man in Elmo mascot beats another man in Malaysia

On 14 May, a video clip went viral on social media of a man wearing an Elmo costume hitting another man in Malaysia.

According to a Harian Metro report, the incident occurred on a sidewalk near a mall in Banda Hilir, Melaka.

In the 34-second video, the man in the costume is seen repeatedly punching a man sitting on the sidewalk in the face until he bled.

Victim allegedly threw punch first

The man in the Elmo mascot only stopped his assault after being reprimanded by a bystander.

The perpetrator was then heard shouting abusive words at the victim who, did not respond and continued to walk away.

The victim appeared to have hurt his leg, but it is unclear whether this was from the assault.

The video also captures the man in the Elmo costume shouting at another man in a wheelchair who was with the victim earlier.

The perpetrator claimed that the victim had punched him in the stomach first.

Police have not received reports

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief Christopher Patit said they have not received any reports regarding the incident so far.

“We will first check whether the video is an old clip or a new one. If it just happen[ed], we will make a report so that action can be taken,” he also told Kosmo! Online.

