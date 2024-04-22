Woman splashes hot water on man with Down Syndrome in M’sia, gets arrested for assault

Woman splashes hot water on man with Down Syndrome in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly splashed hot water on a man with Down Syndrome while they were in a lift together.

The man suffered burns to both the front and back of his body as a result of the attack.

While they both stay in the same residential building, the man has reportedly never interacted with the woman before the incident.

The woman is currently under investigation for assault.

Victim’s sister reported that woman had splashed acid on him

As reported by The Star, the hot water splashing incident happened on Friday (19 April) at an apartment building in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

The victim, a 33-year-old man with Down Syndrome, resides on the 16th floor of the building with his siblings.

According to a spokesperson from the Batik Palau police, the incident occurred around 9:20 am.

The man’s 23-year-old sister had contacted the authorities to report that a woman had splashed acid on her brother in the lift.

“Despite being a person with a disability, the victim can speak well,” the spokesperson noted.

Surveillance footage shows woman splashing hot water onto man with Down Syndrome

Footage of the incident subsequently surfaced online, catching the attention of various media outlets and social media users.

The 20-second clip shows the woman retrieving a water bottle from her bag and splashing its contents onto the man moments after he entered the lift.

According to the police spokesperson, authorities have yet to determine a motive for the incident as the victim has never interacted with the suspect.

Moreover, there were no reported misunderstandings between them.

Following the assault, the man was promptly taken to Penang Hospital for medical attention.

Upon examination, medical staff determined that he had suffered burns on both the front and back of his right side due to exposure to hot water, contrary to the sister’s initial claim of acid.

Presently, the man is in a stable condition.

Suspect arrested a day after alleged attack

On Saturday (20 April) at around 9.21pm, police tracked down the 39-year-old woman and apprehended her on the grounds of the apartment complex.

In a media statement, police chief Deputy Superintendent Jafri Md Zain confirmed the arrest.

“The woman resides in the apartment area and she was remanded today to facilitate investigations into the incident,” he said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @BuletinTV3 on X.