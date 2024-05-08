RSAF F-16 jet crashes at Tengah Air Base, pilot conscious & receiving medical treatment

RSAF F-16 jet crashes at Tengah Air Base after experiencing “issue” during take-off

An F-16 jet belonging to the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) crashed at Tengah Air Base on Wednesday (8 May) afternoon.

The jet reportedly faced an “issue” during take-off, prompting the pilot to eject himself from the aircraft.

RSAF said the pilot is currently receiving medical attention and that he’s conscious and able to walk.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Pilot of RSAF jet that crashed is conscious & receiving medical attention

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the F-16 aircraft “experienced an issue during take-off” at 12.35pm on Wednesday (8 May).

The pilot of the jet then responded according to emergency procedures.

He successfully ejected from the aircraft before it crashed within the compounds of Tengah Air Base.

The pilot escaped the situation “conscious and able to walk”, said MINDEF, explaining that he is currently receiving medical attention.

There were no other injuries from this incident,

The statement also revealed that the RSAF is responding to the situation and that investigations into the crash are underway.

“The Ministry of Defence and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available,” MINDEF added.

Another aircraft made emergency landing in separate incident back in Nov 2023

Last November, an RSAF F-16 jet had to make an emergency landing at Changi Airport.

The jet had reportedly experienced a malfunction, and one of its tyres had deflated.

There were also no reported injuries from the incident.

