Car nearly hits young girl & guardian who jaywalked in Taman Jurong

Young girl & guardian almost hit by car after jaywalking at Taman Jurong

There was recently a near-miss when a car almost hit a young girl and an adult, seemingly a parent or guardian, when they jaywalked across a road in Taman Jurong.

The pair was cutting through traffic that had come to a stand-still, but they appeared to not have checked their blindspots before crossing.

This almost resulted in the oncoming vehicle hitting them.

Surveillance footage of the incident later surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, prompting many users to criticise the adult for her careless and dangerous behaviour.

According to the post, this happened on Friday (17 May), at around 8.19am. The video was from the surveillance footage of a car reportedly driving along a road in Taman Jurong.

In the video, the car was navigating the right lane of the two-lane road. Traffic in the left lane seemed to have come to a stop due to the high volume of vehicles during the morning rush hour.

Suddenly, a woman holding the hand of a young girl in school attire carrying a backpack cut through the left lane — crossing between a lorry and a bus, right into the path of the car.

The car then had to jam its brakes to avoid running them over.

In response, the woman stared back at the driver as the pair reached the road divider, before presumably crossing the road and going in the opposite direction to get to the other side.

Woman criticised for dangerous act & setting a bad example

Facebook users who came across the video were mostly unanimous in criticising the woman’s dangerous actions, especially since she had a child with her.

One user commented that she was setting a bad example for the child and urged other parents and to-be parents to take note.

Many others, pointed out that even though the woman was at fault, she appeared to be staring at the car as if nothing was wrong.

On the other hand, some praised the driver for being alert.

