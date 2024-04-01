Porsche runs red light on Yio Chu Kang Road, pedestrian sprints to avoid getting hit

Porsche ignores red light, pedestrian runs for his life across road

Stopping at a red light is one of the most basic traffic rules. Yet, there are still drivers who fail to do it.

One such incident in Singapore almost ended badly for a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Had he not noticed a Porsche zooming towards him and beating a red light, he may not have been able to sprint to safety in time.

The driver of the Porsche, meanwhile, certainly could not escape netizens’ harsh criticism.

Pedestrian runs to avoid being hit by Porsche that ran red light

Footage of the near-miss along Yio Chu Kang Road was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Monday (1 April).

According to the caption, the incident happened on Sunday (31 March) at 12.59pm along Yio Chu Kang Road.

The video starts by showing a white Porsche Cayman driving past the right side of the dashcam vehicle.

In front of them was a traffic junction with a light that was obviously red.

Despite this indication, the Porsche driver refused to slow down and powered forward, ignoring the traffic signal completely.

While doing so, the vehicle came dangerously close to ramming into a pedestrian who was in the middle of crossing the road and had to make a mad dash forward to avoid a collision.

Thanks to his quick reflexes and spatial awareness, the pedestrian managed to escape unharmed.

Netizens blast Porsche driver for reckless behaviour

Needless to say, commenters did not take too kindly to the Porsche driver’s dangerous driving.

Many urged the person who recorded the incident to submit a report to the Traffic Police (TP).

Others highlighted how the poor pedestrian had to run for his life even though he technically had the right of way.

Another user said this is why more red light cameras are needed to prevent such situations.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently announced that from today (1 April) onwards, the TP will “progressively and dynamically activate the speed enforcement function” in red light cameras across the island.

This netizen pointed out that it was a good thing the pedestrian was alert instead of looking at his phone while crossing the road.

