RSAF Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Changi Airport Due To Malfunction, No Injuries Reported

RSAF F-16 Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Changi Airport

A fighter jet of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had to make an emergency landing at Changi Airport on Tuesday (14 Nov) afternoon.

The jet had experienced a malfunction, resulting in the emergency landing.

Fortunately, there were no injuries from this incident.

Following the landing, the jet was towed away from the runway, which is now operational.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the RSAF, the incident occurred on Tuesday (14 Nov).

At around 12.10pm, one of its F-16 fighter jets experienced a “malfunction”.

As a result, the RSAF aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Thankfully, the jet landed safely without any injuries.

Upon landing, they discovered that one of the jet’s tyres had deflated.

The runway it landed on reopened following the removal of the craft and is now operational once again.

Air China plane had to land urgently at Changi Airport due to engine fire in September, 9 passengers suffered minor injuries

This comes about two months after another incident where an Air China flight made an emergency landing at Changi Airport.

Air China Flight CA403 from Chengdu to Singapore requested an emergency landing on 10 Sep, at 3.59pm.

Apparently, the plane’s left engine had burst into flames mid-air. Smoke had filled the cabin as passengers started to notice a pungent burning smell.

Subsequently, the plane successfully landed on Runway 3 of the airport at around 4.15pm.

Airport staff then evacuated all passengers, with nine suffering minor injuries.

Featured image adapted from The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Facebook and Wikimedia Commons.