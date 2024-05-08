Israeli ambassador apologised for Palestine Facebook post & officer responsible to be sent home

Israeli embassy officer who posted about Palestine to be sent home

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told Parliament on Wednesday (8 May) that the Israeli embassy officer responsible for the now-deleted Facebook post about Palestine will be sent home.

The post, which first surfaced on 24 March, reportedly quoted the Quran and claimed that archaeological documents identify Jewish people as native to Israel.

Additionally, Mr Shanmugam shared that he met with the Israeli ambassador recently, who apologised for the post.

Authorities will not be taking any further action against the officer.

Israeli ambassador apologised & embassy officer responsible for post will be sent home: Shanmugam

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) and The Straits Times (ST), Mr Shanmugam shared this in response to a parliamentary question from Choa Chu Kang GRC Member-of-Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Mr Zhulkarnian had enquired about further action on this matter. He also asked whether the officer responsible would enjoy diplomatic immunity.

The Law and Home Affairs Minister explained that he had recently met Israeli ambassador Eliyahu Vered Hazan, who clarified that he did not authorise the post.

The ambassador also said that publishing the post was wrong and that they will be sending the officer responsible home, Mr Shanmugam disclosed.

I pointed out to [the ambassador] that embassies are entitled to have their point-of-view. But where what has been said affects Singapore, in this case the harmony and safety within Singapore – especially the security, as well, of our minority communities, we have to step in.

Mr Shanmugam added: “And [the ambassador] said that this will never happen again.”

He also consulted with the Attorney-General’s Chambers and concluded that “no further action was to be taken”.

Social media post from 24 March was ‘completely unacceptable’

On 24 March, a post comparing mentions of Israel and Palestine in the Quran, the Islamic holy text, appeared on the official Facebook page of the Israeli embassy in Singapore.

The post reportedly said that the Quran mentioned Israel 43 times while never mentioning Palestine.

It then allegedly went on to claim that archaeological evidence — such as maps, documents, and coins — connects the land of Israel to the Jewish people as its indigenous population.

The embassy removed the post later the same day.

At the time, Mr Shanmugam slammed the post as an “astonishing attempt to rewrite history”.

Calling it “wrong at many levels”, he explained that Singapore intervened as it could “[affect] the safety and security of people in Singapore, [and] the peace and harmony that we enjoy”.

