Benjamin Kheng to perform nostalgic National Day Parade 2024 theme song

National Day Parade 2024 theme song ’Not Alone’ to be performed by Benjamin Kheng

Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, formerly of local pop band The Sam Willows, is performing the theme song for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP).

The track, ‘Not Alone’, draws inspiration from NDP songs of previous years.

The song acknowledges the fact that while it is not always a smooth journey for Singaporeans, the people are never on their own while striving for collective progress.

The announcement came during a press event on Thursday (23 May), where the NDP 2024 Executive Committee also unveiled the theme for this year’s parade: “Together, As One United People”.

Benjamin Kheng composed & performed this year’s National Day Parade theme song

Singaporean artist Benjamin Kheng pays homage to the NDP songs of years past in the lyrics of ‘Not Alone’.

The familiar lines aim to evoke nostalgia and rekindle patriotic sentiments within Singaporeans.

Speaking at a media doorstop, Kheng shared that the lyrics include callbacks to previous NDP songs such as:

‘Reach Out for the Skies’ (2005)

‘Where I Belong’ (2001)

’Stand Up for Singapore’ (1984)

’The Road Ahead’ (2021)

“It’s such a crazy honour to be able to be a part of something so seminal, and I don’t take it for granted,” Kheng said.

The song is accompanied by a music video, helmed by local filmmakers Koo Chia Meng and Brian Gothong Tanm, as well as animator Davier Yoon.

NDP 2024 to focus on concept of ‘Together, As One United People’

Brigadier-General (BG) Wilson Low, Chairman of the NDP 2024 Executive Committee, announced this year’s theme — “Together, As One United People” — on Thursday (23 May).

The theme spotlights the strength of Singaporeans and the importance of everyone coming together to shape the country’s future and uplift each other.

In a statement, BG Low said: “Our theme calls upon Singaporeans to rally together and co-create a future where everyone can be the best versions of themselves. NDP is deeply intertwined with our nation’s history. Without fail, NDP has been held every year since independence”.

“It is an unyielding reminder that Singapore will keep going, and nothing will deter us. We want NDP to be a time where Singaporeans will rally together to celebrate the progress of our Nation, express their love for Singapore, and show care to those around them,” he added.

On top of that, he disclosed that Singaporeans can look forward to celebrations at the Padang and the Promontory for this year’s NDP on 9 Aug.

The heartlands will also come alive following the parade — there will be celebrations at five sites across the country on 10 Aug.

