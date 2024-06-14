Man in Canada can’t claim lottery prize because he forgot where he bought ticket

Man in Canada can’t claim lottery prize because he forgot where he bought the ticket

A man in Canada has been unable to claim his lottery prize winnings for the past year because he forgot where he bought the ticket.

The man is in this predicament because the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has a policy of verifying if the person claiming the prize really bought the tickets. It will typically do this by asking a series of questions, one of which may include where you bought the winning ticket.

His case drew attention after he and a friend shared their plight with the media.

Man in Canada discovers lottery win, but forgot where he bought ticket

In April 2023, a man from Ontario, Canada bought a lottery ticket. But it was only months later that he discovered that the ticket was a winner, reported CTV News Toronto.

After the discovery, he submitted a claim to OLG in October for his winnings of 1,186 CAD (S$1,167).

However, when asked where he bought the tickets as part of the verification process, the man said he forgot.

The man, known as Mr Zhou, said that he had sent multiple emails to OLG. “They said it’s on the way,” he added.

A year on, he has yet to receive his winnings.

OLG say their verification process is to protect rightful winners

In response to inquiries from local media, OLG issued a statement.

“OLG always pays the right prize to the rightful owner of a winning ticket. OLG has detailed information about all our lottery tickets sold, for example, exactly when and where it was purchased.”

However, one thing they do not have is the name of the purchaser.

For tickets with winnings over a thousand dollars, the claimant will be asked a series of questions to verify if they are indeed the person who bought the ticket. This is done to protect against theft.

Questions include where or when you bought the tickets. The claimant may also be asked if they purchased another lottery item with their ticket.

When incorrect or incomplete information is provided, OLG will conduct a review of the case, which may delay the prize.

According to CTV News, OLG has relooked at Mr Zhou’s case and has informed him that he will be getting his cheque in the mail soon.

Also read: Thai punter wins lottery for the first time but drops ticket into drain, official dives into sewer to retrieve it

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CTV News and Unsplash. Image on right for illustration purposes only.