Naked man runs into cram school in Japan & assaults staff, linked to 20 crimes in 1 night including hit-and-runs

Naked man storms cram school in Japan & assaults staff member, linked to 20 crimes in 90 minutes

A naked and seemingly delirious man was arrested in Japan after breaking into a cram school and assaulting a staff member.

Police say the 48-year-old suspect had also stolen multiple vehicles, shoplifted, and was involved in around 20 crimes and accidents — all within a 90-minute rampage.

According to FNN, the arrest took place around 9.30pm on 21 April.

Crime spree began with grand theft auto

Just before 9pm, CCTV footage from Kawaguchi City captured a black SUV crashing head-on into a green car.

A naked man was seen climbing onto the vehicle’s hood, forcing open the driver’s door, and dragging a woman in her 40s out of the car.

Around 10 minutes later, he was caught on camera at a convenience store 1.7km away, still unclothed, shoplifting multiple items.

Shortly after, he hijacked a taxi carrying two passengers.

A representative from the taxi company said the man jumped onto the bonnet, kicked in the windscreen, and then forced the driver out while shouting threats.

He sped off in the cab with the passengers still inside.

Crashes taxi before fleeing into cram school

GPS records show the stolen taxi was driven into nearby Sōka at speeds of up to 107km/h before crashing near a cram school, a private after-school institution for extra studies or exam prep.

The suspect then fled the scene naked, as captured in CCTV footage.

At around 9.30pm, he trespassed into the cram school during class time.

According to The Mainichi, he assaulted a staff member who asked what he was doing, striking them in the head with a mug.

The victim required 10 stitches.

The man also grabbed a female student by the shoulder, and she scraped her knee while trying to escape.

Police later caught up with the man and arrested him on the spot.

Police probing ties to fatal hit-and-runs

Authorities are also investigating his possible involvement in other crimes reported the same night, including vehicle thefts and a series of hit-and-runs.

Two motorcyclists were struck by a speeding car in separate incidents, resulting in one fatality and one hospitalisation.

A witness said one of the bikes was dragged some distance before the driver fled.

Authorities believe the suspect may have been behind the wheel.

Featured image adapted from TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN on YouTube.