‘I did not drive dangerously’: Driver in Japan causes 8 traffic accidents within 35 mins but denies responsibility

Driver in Japan causes 8 traffic accidents within 35 mins on 19 Jan
Police in Japan arrested a driver for allegedly causing eight traffic accidents within 35 minutes.
However, the 47-year-old has denied the charges, claiming she “did not drive dangerously”.
In fact, she even denied driving a car at the time.
8 separate accidents several injuries
According to Asahi, the accidents occurred along Shin-Midosuji Street in Osaka from 7.00am to 7.35am on Sunday (19 Jan).
The unemployed woman was arrested for negligent driving resulting in injury as well as for multiple hit-and-runs.
Shin-Midosuji Street is a fairly straight road that cuts through Osaka.
The first accident occurred at about 7am when the woman collided with a car driven by a 46-year-old man.
Around 7.06am, she collided with another car driven by a 49-year-old man.
Just two minutes later, she collided with yet another car, this time driven by 60-year-old man.
At about 7.13am, she hit a 49-year-old woman on a moped.
The individuals involved in the first four accidents did not sustain injuries.
The next 7 minutes were accident-free until the woman ran into a 57-year-old pedestrian at about 7.21am, causing injuries to his left leg.
She managed another eight minutes without causing an incident, but then hit another pedestrian —an 82-year-0ld man — who also sustained injuries to his legs.
The final accident occurred at about 7.35am when she hit a side wall along the road.
Claims she wasn’t driving dangerously
Police eventually arrested the woman after the Sunday morning mayhem — the woman tested negative for alcohol in her system.
In addition to the eight accidents, the woman was also suspected of rear-ending another car into a motorcycle at 7.10am. The collision left a 33-year-old motorcyclist with minor injuries.
When questioned by police, the woman said she wasn’t driving dangerously. In fact, she even said she wasn’t driving a car at all.
Police investigations are underway.
