‘I did not drive dangerously’: Driver in Japan causes 8 traffic accidents within 35 mins but denies responsibility

Driver in Japan causes 8 traffic accidents within 35 mins on 19 Jan

Police in Japan arrested a driver for allegedly causing eight traffic accidents within 35 minutes.

However, the 47-year-old has denied the charges, claiming she “did not drive dangerously”.

In fact, she even denied driving a car at the time.

8 separate accidents several injuries

According to Asahi, the accidents occurred along Shin-Midosuji Street in Osaka from 7.00am to 7.35am on Sunday (19 Jan).

The unemployed woman was arrested for negligent driving resulting in injury as well as for multiple hit-and-runs.

Shin-Midosuji Street is a fairly straight road that cuts through Osaka.

The first accident occurred at about 7am when the woman collided with a car driven by a 46-year-old man.

Around 7.06am, she collided with another car driven by a 49-year-old man.

Just two minutes later, she collided with yet another car, this time driven by 60-year-old man.

At about 7.13am, she hit a 49-year-old woman on a moped.

The individuals involved in the first four accidents did not sustain injuries.

The next 7 minutes were accident-free until the woman ran into a 57-year-old pedestrian at about 7.21am, causing injuries to his left leg.

She managed another eight minutes without causing an incident, but then hit another pedestrian —an 82-year-0ld man — who also sustained injuries to his legs.

The final accident occurred at about 7.35am when she hit a side wall along the road.

Claims she wasn’t driving dangerously

Police eventually arrested the woman after the Sunday morning mayhem — the woman tested negative for alcohol in her system.

In addition to the eight accidents, the woman was also suspected of rear-ending another car into a motorcycle at 7.10am. The collision left a 33-year-old motorcyclist with minor injuries.

When questioned by police, the woman said she wasn’t driving dangerously. In fact, she even said she wasn’t driving a car at all.

Police investigations are underway.

