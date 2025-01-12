Motorcycle flees from traffic police on KJE, pillion rider falls off during chase

Traffic police officer chases motorcycle on KJE, pillion rider jumps off & runs away

A motorcycle carrying two riders fled from a traffic police officer on the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

The police told MS News that the incident occurred at 11.30am on 6 Jan.

On the KJE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), a traffic police officer signalled for a motorcycle to stop for a routine check.

However, the motorcyclist instead sped off.

A Facebook video by Farizatul Firdaus captured the fleeing motorcycle being chased by a traffic police officer on his own vehicle with police lights flashing.

The officer appeared to be demanding the motorcyclist pull over.

However, the motorcycle continued driving on the BKE road shoulder, with the pillion rider sticking an arm out at the officer.

The fleeing motorists drove erratically, appearing to head straight on the expressway before turning onto the slip road onto Bukit Panjang Road at the last moment.

Almost immediately, the officer made the same turn and continued the pursuit.

As they rounded a bend, the pillion rider leapt off the moving vehicle and immediately fell over.

The traffic police officer continued chasing the motorcyclist. According to the caption, the fallen pillion rider got up and fled into the forest on foot.

Motorcyclist arrested after self-skidding

The police told MS News that the 22-year-old motorcyclist subsequently self-skidded along Dairy Farm Road.

He was arrested for driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance, dangerous driving, and failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform.

Additionally, police are currently tracing the pillion rider, with investigations ongoing.

