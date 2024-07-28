Car crashes into lamppost after police chase in Toa Payoh, driver runs away on foot

Car crashes into lamppost after police chase in Toa Payoh

A black car was caught on a dash cam video crashing into a lamp post after a police chase in Toa Payoh on Saturday (27 July).

In the video posted on the YouTube channel SG Road Vigilante, a black car is seen being chased by a police vehicle before slamming full speed into a lamppost at a junction.

The police car blocks it on the side while another police car blocks it from behind.

As soon as police officers get out of the vehicles, the driver sprints away from them, resuming the chase on foot.

Driver flees the scene on foot

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 177 Toa Payoh Central at about 2.05pm.

Upon their arrival, a car sped off and later self-skidded at the junction of Lorong 3 and 4 Toa Payoh.

The driver, identified as a 27-year-old male, left the car at the site of the accident and fled on foot before being detained by officers.

A 25-year-old male passenger was also detained by officers.

According to the SPF, both the driver and the passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Both driver and passenger arrested for drug trafficking

A knuckleduster, a knife, drug paraphernalia, and substances suspected to be controlled drugs were found in the car, stated the police.

The car driver was arrested for suspected trafficking, consumption, and possession of controlled drugs, possession of scheduled weapons, and possession of a forged driving licence.

He will also be investigated for driving without valid licence, driving without valid insurance, and careless driving.

Meanwhile, the passenger was arrested for suspected trafficking, consumption, and possession of controlled drugs, and possession of offensive weapons.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube