‘More substance & more connected to the people on the ground’: Netizens compare WP’s Alexis Dang to PAP’s Bernadette Giam

Netizens compare WP’s Alexis Dang to PAP’s Bernadette Giam in viral online debate

A recent Facebook post on Complaint Singapore has ignited a spirited debate online, with netizens drawing comparisons between two rising female politicians from opposing camps — Alexis Dang of the Workers’ Party (WP) and Bernadette Giam of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Alexis Dang vs Bernadette Giam

Alexis Dang, a fresh face in the WP, has won praise for her eloquent speeches and strong grassroots involvement. With over six years in finance and nearly nine in the tech industry, she brings a wealth of private sector experience to the political arena.

A graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Ms Dang is effectively bilingual and often peppers her speeches with fluent Mandarin.

She has also volunteered with WP for over five years, supporting outreach, casework, event coordination, and translation work.

Meanwhile, PAP’s Bernadette Giam serves as branch chair in Sengkang and is no less accomplished. A working mum of two, Ms Giam is known for her tireless work in community service, championing causes for women, youth, and seniors.

Her leadership in initiatives such as ‘All Things Nice’ and preschool outreach programmes reflects her hands-on approach to uplifting families and vulnerable groups.

Online reactions split on style, substance & language skills

In the comments section, netizens weren’t shy about revealing their preferences — and the reasons behind them.

A netizen felt that Ms Dang has more substance and is more connected to the people on the ground.

Another commenter was impressed that Ms Giam spoke Tamil, referring to her speech at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Nomination Day.

A different user veered into more superficial territory, commenting that Ms Dang appeared “classier” than her PAP counterpart.

Another netizen recognised Ms Giam from her days back at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when she was a Foreign Service Officer.

Meanwhile, an SG Informant article dated 24 Jan added a pop culture twist — pointing out that Ms Giam bears a striking resemblance to South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon, famous for her roles in “The Glory” and “The Tale of Lady Ok”.

Also read: GE2025: WP announces 4 more new faces, including IMH psychologist & industrial equipment firm owner

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by The Workers’ Party & The People’s Action Party.