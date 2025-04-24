Female teacher in Taiwan sexually assaults 12-year-old student, gets pregnant & gives birth to his child

Teacher in Taiwan jailed for sexually assaulting 12-year-old student

In 2020, a teacher in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, who developed feelings for her 12-year-old student acted on those feelings and ended up sexually assaulting him nine times, resulting in her giving birth to a baby boy.

According to ETToday, she has since been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison and is currently in the process of appealing.

Father discovers illicit relationship

Between February and June 2020, the teacher sexually assaulted the boy during lunch breaks at school. She became pregnant in May and gave birth to a baby boy the following year.

Eventually, the boy’s father discovered the abuse and immediately got police involved.

When questioned by police, the teacher turned on the boy and claimed that it had been the 12-year-old who had initiated the relationship.

However, her victim said he was an unwilling participant the first two times they had sex. He said he had been afraid and unwilling to engage in sexual intercourse when it happened.

Teacher files appeal

As a result, the Taoyuan District Court sentenced the teacher to two counts of forcing sex on a minor and seven counts of sex with a minor. She was also barred from ever holding a teaching position again.

Calling the sentence “too heavy”, the teacher filed an appeal in 2024. After an initial hearing that year to verify evidence, the appeals court held a second hearing on 22 April, which ended within 30 minutes.

Both the teacher and her attorney quickly left the court and did not respond to questions from the media.

