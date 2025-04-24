GE2025: 6 veteran MPs we’re saying farewell to & who are taking over their places

6 veteran MPs who are stepping down ahead of GE2025

Now that all GE2025 candidates are officially confirmed, anticipation hangs in the air as Singaporeans look forward to Polling Day on 3 May.

Voters are seeing fresh blood across all political parties, with 32 new faces within the People’s Action Party (PAP) alone.

At the same time, several familiar faces have stepped down to make way.

Among them are these six veteran politicians who have dedicated decades of their lives in service to Singapore.

1. Dr Ng Eng Hen: Veteran MP and Singapore’s defence minister

In 2001, Dr Ng Eng Hen left his successful surgical career to enter politics.

Since his political debut in 2001, he has been a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Toa Payoh Central division of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

66-year-old Dr Ng announced his retirement from politics ahead of the upcoming General Election, on 18 Apr.

In a Valedictory letter addressed to Dr Ng, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong referred to him as a “steady anchor” and the constituency’s longest-serving MP, who is “deeply committed to [his] residents”.

Dr Ng has been Singapore’s Minister for Defence since 2011.

During his tenure at the Ministry of Manpower, he introduced the Workplace Safety and Health Act and laid the groundwork for the CPF LIFE scheme.

When Dr Ng was the Minister for Education, he established the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Dr Ng is admired by many, including PM Wong who described him as a role model.

“In these and many other ways, you have shaped Singapore,” wrote PM Wong in his letter. “On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank you for your dedication and service.”

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat takes over his place as the anchor for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

2. Heng Swee Keat: Former DPM makes way for young blood after 15 years

Former Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat spent 15 years as a politician.

The 64-year-old began his political journey in the 2011 GE, where he was part of the five-member PAP team contesting in Tampines GRC, alongside former PM Goh Chok Tong.

In his first term as an MP, he was appointed as Minister for Education.

Mr Heng took up positions as Minister for Finance and DPM, a role he took over from Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam in 2019.

In GE2020, he contested East Coast GRC with a team that eventually won 53.41% of the vote.

While he was seen as the leading contender to be the next PM, Mr Heng withdrew himself from the nomination in 2021 citing age and health concerns.

He announced his retirement from politics on 23 Apr, the day of candidate nominations for GE2025.

In a Facebook post, the veteran politician explained his decision.

Mr Heng believes that “now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore”. He said:

“It was in this spirit that I decided to step aside as leader of the PAP’s 4G team four years ago, so that a younger person with a longer runway could lead the country.”

Taking over as anchor for East Coast GRC is Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

3. Teo Chee Hean: ‘Seasoned and respected veteran’ in government

70-year-old Mr Teo Chee Hean was first elected as MP after leaving his career in the Singapore Armed Forces in December 1992.

Since his political debut, Mr Teo has been re-elected six times in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and held positions in MINDEF, MHA, MOE, and the then-Ministry of the Environment.

He held the DPM position for 10 years between 2009 and 2019 before becoming Senior Minister.

PM Wong called him a mentor to many of the younger politicians, including himself.

“A strategist at heart, he brought an incisive mind to bear on complex issues, with a laser focus on effective policies that make a difference,” wrote PM Wong.

“His leadership has enabled our little red dot to stand tall and proud in the world.”

Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah will replace Mr Teo as the anchor for the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

4. Dr Amy Khor Lean Suan: Long-serving MP for Hong Kah North

Dr Amy Khor is a veteran politician who spent 24 years serving in the Singapore government.

The 67-year-old made her political debut during the 2001 GE, as part of the PAP team in Hong Kah Group GRC which garnered a whopping 79.74% of the vote against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Dr Khor has represented the Hong Kah North division as MP for five terms.

Of the many portfolios Dr Khor helmed, her work as Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment stood out.

Since 2015, she promoted Singapore’s zero-waste vision and also aimed to safeguard hawker culture.

In 2002, Dr Khor was the first MP to advocate for environmental conservation through a Trash for Groceries initiative.

Despite her presence in Hong Kah North and Tengah ahead of the GE, she announced her retirement on 14 Apr when the slate for Chua Chu Kang GRC was released.

“It has been a privilege and honour to be able to engage and work with HKN residents to understand their needs and concerns and help improve their lives and living environment,” wrote Dr Khor in a Facebook post.

“As I close this very precious and memorable chapter of my life I look forward to the next chapter where I will continue to look for opportunities to serve and contribute to the community to the best of my ability.”

In place of Dr Khor and previously elected MP of Chua Chu Kang GRC Don Wee, are former civil servant Jeffrey Siow and neuroscientist Choo Pei Ling.

5. Dr Maliki Osman: Veteran MP experienced in social work

Dr Maliki Osman was elected into Parliament after debuting at the 2001 GE.

The 59-year-old has since become a Minister in the PM’s office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Maliki has also made significant contributions to Singapore’s Malay and Muslim community.

He played a central role in the M3 initiative and Project Dian which provided humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza.

However after 25 years in politics, it was announced that Dr Maliki will be retiring.

His ability to “bring people together, bridge differences, and energise communities” was highlighted in a Valedictory letter written by PM Wong.

“You worked tirelessly to improve their lives, especially of the most vulnerable residents,” wrote PM Wong.

Replacing him is Hazlina Abdul Halim, who will stand in the East Coast GRC team.

6. Gan Thiam Poh: MP cherished by residents in Fernvale

For 15 years, MP Gan Thiam Poh spent his time volunteering in Potong Pasir SMC.

He successfully contested Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in GE2011 and represented the Punggol South ward until 2015.

Subsequently, Mr Gan moved to Ang Mo Kio GRC where he was in charge of the Sengkang South and Fernvale divisions in 2015 and 2020 respectively.

After over a decade of service as an MP, the 61-year-old announced his retirement on 19 Apr.

“What a fantastic journey and privilege it has been for me to be able to serve and work with residents all of whom have become close to me as one family,” wrote Mr Gan.

His Facebook post has garnered comments from Fernvale residents thanking him for his service.

While one called him “one of the most visible MPs” they have seen, another added that Mr Gan leaves behind a “legacy of… kindness, humility, and tireless service”.

Newcomers Jasmin Lau and Victor Lye take over his and Ng Ling Ling’s place in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

“I’m very grateful to them for their many contributions over the past years. They’ve put their heart and soul into serving residents,” said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

