GE2025: Lee Hsien Loong leads PAP slate in Ang Mo Kio GRC, marks his 8th GE in constituency

Former PM Lee Hsien Loong remains at Ang Mo Kio GRC in GE2025, with two new candidates joining his team

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong will be helming the People’s Action Party (PAP) team for Ang Mo Kio GRC this coming election (GE2025).

The 73-year-old veteran politician leads a team comprising the following members:

Jasmin Lau

Victor Lye

Darryl David

Nadia Samdin

PAP’s Ang Mo Kio slate was announced on 19 April, alongside the line-ups for the newly formed Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Kebun Baru SMC, where labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Henry Kwek will be contesting respectively.

GE2025 marks SM Lee’s eighth general election (GE) in Ang Mo Kio GRC since 1991.

PAP announces Ang Mo Kio slate, including new face Jasmine Lau

The PAP slate in Ang Mo Kio has been refreshed with two new additions — 42-year-old Jasmin Lau and 63-year-old Mr Victor Lye.

PAP new face Ms Lau has served in various ministries and statutory boards, including the Economic Development Board.

In her personal life, she has represented Singapore as part of the national netball team and is a mother of two.

Apart from Ms Lau, the other members of PAP’s Ang Mo Kio slate are experienced in politics.

54-year-old Darryl David and 35-year-old Nadia Samdin have been Members of Parliament (MP) since 2015 and 2020, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Lye was a member of the PAP team at Aljunied GRC in GE2015 and GE2020.

SM Lee has represented the GRC since 1991

The most experienced of them all is, of course, SM Lee, who was first elected as MP for Teck Ghee SMC in 1984.

He has been representing Ang Mo Kio GRC since 1991, and has successfully contested seven GEs.

In GE2020, SM Lee led a PAP team that faced off against the Reform Party (RP) in Ang Mo Kio GRC — with his team winning 71.9% of valid votes.

This coming election, Ang Mo Kio GRC, the largest GRC in Singapore with 161,235 electors, will likely see a three-cornered fight between PAP, Singapore United Party (SUP), and People’s Power Party (PPP).

Also read: Ng Eng Hen not running in GE2025, PAP fielding 2 new faces in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook and Facebook.