Not just a trendy accessory: Meta AI glasses has potential to help blind & low vision community in S’pore

Blind and low vision community uplifted by tech through AI-enabled glasses

Imagine opening your cupboard for breakfast and not knowing the difference between a can of baked beans and sardines.

Without looking at the labels, both objects feel exactly the same — cylindrical, smooth, and cool to the touch. This is the reality for blind and low vision people around the world.

But what if they can have a second pair of eyes that can accurately describe the world around them in words, via wearable Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology?

While the innovation is not new, Meta is now expanding its accessibility efforts here in Singapore.

Some beneficiaries recently received Meta AI glasses to empower them in their daily routines and to see how the technology can be improved.

Meta glasses feature describes visuals to a T

In April, the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses made waves when they entered the Singapore market.

But far from being just the next viral ‘must-have’ accessory, the AI wearable also has the potential to improve the lives of the visually impaired here.

In a hands-on session on 9 June involving more than 100 attendees, including Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Social and Family Development Eric Chua, a live demonstration of the glasses showed exactly what users can expect.

Among the key highlights of the glasses is the ‘detailed responses’ feature, built by a blind engineer at Meta for blind and low vision users.

From the colour of the carpet to the expressions of those in the room, it brought attention to details that even sighted people may miss.

Chan Yan Kit, a Marketing Science Partner at Meta and a seasoned user of its AI glasses, spoke up for its usefulness during his travels as a person with low vision.

It has especially come in handy for reading menus while at new restaurants, and even adjusting the thermostats in hotel rooms — something he considers a “nightmare” due to the push towards touchscreen features.

And as someone who relies on a walking cane to get around, the glasses help him stay connected to his friends, family, or colleagues hands-free, without any need to touch his phone.

For Yan Kit, the glasses are a way for him to reclaim his independence, wherever he is in the world.

The start of something more

Elsewhere, others are also already reaping the benefits of the technology.

A 57-year-old man in the United Kingdom who lost his sight found the courage to work again with the glasses.

In New York City, visually impaired Thomas Panek ran the March half-marathon in his AI-enabled glasses that told him where he was, where to turn, and where to stop for water breaks.

This level of empowerment and innovation is what Meta hopes to bring to the blind and low vision community in Singapore.

Bringing accessibility to Singapore

To ensure that the wearables will benefit those on the ground, the team is working closely with said individuals.

Some Singaporean beneficiaries now also own a pair of the glasses to test for themselves.

“We’re here to learn from these people about how they’re using technology, how we can build features that can deliver value for blind and low vision users,” said Matt Sanders, Meta’s Director of Wearables Accessibility and Impact.

He also shared that it has been an ongoing process to engage with disability foundations in Singapore, with talks starting in March.

While it is still early days, Meta is committed to continuing to work with the organisations here.

Kelly Fan, the Executive Director of the Singapore Disability Sports Council, is heartened by the potential of AI in removing “everyday barriers” for the visually impaired.

“It is encouraging to see Meta embedding accessibility into its technology and products at the starting point, rather than treating it as an afterthought,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing how these innovations can support our community to participate more fully in sport, work and everyday life.”

Also read: Meta AI & Ray-Ban show off new Gen 2 glasses with enhanced camera resolution & longer battery life

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Featured image courtesy of Meta Singapore.