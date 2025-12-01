Meta AI & Ray-Ban launch new Gen 2 glasses with enhanced camera resolution & longer battery life

New Ray-Ban Meta glasses combine style with cutting-edge tech

The new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses have landed in Singapore, and they’re packing major upgrades, from sharper videos to a stronger battery, all in the same iconic Ray-Ban look that made the first generation so popular.

Compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, the glasses promise a seamless, hands-free way to capture moments, stay connected, and use Meta AI on the go.

They come in three iconic frame styles: Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner.

Capture moments hands-free in Ultra HD videos

The Gen 2 Ray-Ban Meta glasses make snapping photos and recording videos effortless.

Simply press the capture button on the frame or say, “Hey Meta, take a photo”.

No more fumbling for the phone to catch that perfect shot — all you need is the perfect picture moment.

Meanwhile, capturing videos can be done by holding down the same button or by using the voice command: “Hey Meta, take a video”.

A small LED lights up to show when the device is recording, offering added transparency in public spaces.

And for those who notice every pixel: the Gen 2 glasses now shoot in razor-sharp 3K Ultra HD, a massive step up from Gen 1.

Everything you film syncs straight to the Meta AI app, where you can browse, save, or share in seconds.

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Apart from the improved video quality, the Gen 2 glasses have received a substantial boost when it comes to battery life.

The new product can last up to eight hours of moderate usage on a single charge — almost double that of Gen 1.

Additionally, you can fully charge the glasses in just 75 minutes inside their sleek charging case.

The case itself, powered via USB-C, takes around 3.5 hours to fully recharge.

Fully topped up, it provides up to 48 hours of use.

Enjoy private audio without blocking out the world

Like their predecessors, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen2 ) glasses support phone calls and music streaming through built-in Bluetooth speakers and microphones.

Call quality is improved with 90% background noise reduction, so rest assured, you can be heard clearly no matter the setting.

But the real magic happens just above your ears.

The Gen 2’s discreet open-air speakers beam sound straight towards you, creating a surprisingly rich, immersive audio bubble — without ever needing to clamp bulky headphones over your head.

Whether you’re vibing to your favourite playlist or sneaking in a podcast episode on your commute, the glasses keep everything private while still letting the world in.

In other words, you can remain aware of your surroundings while bobbing to your own personal soundtrack.

Volume and playback controls are also simple: swipe forward or backwards on the touchpad along the right temple, or simply use voice commands.

Live translation for travellers

Jetting off somewhere unfamiliar? No need to panic over confusing menus or awkward conversations — the Ray-Ban Meta glasses come with live, on-the-go translation.

At launch, they support English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and German, so they’re perfect for most major holiday spots.

Simply look, listen, and let the glasses do the work.

Translations play directly through the speakers, or you can check the transcript in the Meta AI app if you need the written version.

Water-resistant and compatible with prescription lenses

And here’s the cherry on top: the Gen 2 glasses come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating — meaning they’ll shrug off rain and splashes without breaking a sweat (just don’t take them for a swim).

They’re also compatible with prescription lenses, making them far more practical for everyday use, whether you’re commuting, working, or travelling.

All in all, the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses offer a glimpse into the future.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply curious about AI-powered eyewear, these new smart glasses are a step forward in bringing smart, hands-free tech into daily life.

