23-year-old worker dies after being struck by concrete at Turf City MRT worksite

Excavation works at Turf City MRT worksite ordered to stop after worker dies

A 23-year-old worker died last Thursday (14 May) afternoon after he was struck by concrete at a worksite of an upcoming MRT station.

All excavation works have since been stopped at the Turf City MRT worksite.

Worker pronounced dead at Turf City MRT worksite

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a work-related incident at 1.40pm on 14 May.

A 23-year-old man was found motionless at Block 250A Turf Club Road — the current location of the new Turf City MRT station on the Cross-Island Line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased was struck by temporary concrete section: MOM

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson confirmed the incident with MS News, saying the deceased was a banksman employed by Koh Kock Leong Construction.

His job was to guide the movement of large vehicles or heavy machinery, safeguarding others by monitoring hazards and controlling access.

During the hacking process, he was struck by a temporary concrete section.

MOM noted that as a general safety measure, when a temporary concrete section is hacked or removed, the task must be conducted in a controlled manner, with exclusion zones strictly enforced.

Banksmen must also ensure that they do not position themselves within potential collapse zones.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier of the worksite — STECS- Obayashi CR203 Joint Venture — to stop all excavation works.

Worker died after accident at Upper Paya Lebar worksite on 16 May

The fatal incident came two days before a 30-year-old worker died from an accident at a house under construction off Upper Paya Lebar Road on 16 May.

The Bangladeshi man was a site supervisor who was struck by pallets of bricks that had been placed on a newly constructed canopy, which then gave way.

A stop-work order has also been issued to that worksite.

Also read: 30-year-old worker dies after canopy falls on him at house in Upper Paya Lebar

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority.