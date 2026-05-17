30-year-old worker dies after canopy falls on him at house in Upper Paya Lebar

Worker from Bangladesh struck by bricks while building house in Upper Paya Lebar

A 30-year-old worker has died after a work-related incident in Upper Paya Lebar on Saturday (16 May) morning.

He was reportedly struck by bricks when a canopy fell on him at a house under construction along Jalan Usaha, a lane of landed properties off Upper Paya Lebar Road.

No foul play suspected after man conveyed to TTSH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at 10.30am on 16 May.

A work-related incident had occurred along Jalan Usaha, resulting in a 30-year-old man being sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

However, he subsequently passed away there.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations, SPF noted.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Canopy gave way after bricks were placed on it

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has told The Straits Times (ST) that the man was a site supervisor employed by LCN Pte Ltd.

Pallets of bricks had been placed on a newly constructed canopy, which then gave way, causing him to be struck by the bricks.

MOM said construction materials should not be placed on structures not designed to bear their load, as a general safety measure.

LCN has been directed to stop work at the worksite. MOM is investigating the incident.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will issue a stop-work order and revoke the construction permit so a further probe can be conducted.

MS News has reached out to MOM for more information.

Worker was building new house in Upper Paya Lebar

An LCN project manager named only as Mr Lau told ST that the deceased was a worker from Bangladesh who had worked for the company for about six months.

He was working on the construction of a new 2.5-storey house when the fatal accident took place.

Despite being told not to, he was suspected to have supervised the placement of about six tonnes of bricks on the concrete canopy, which collapsed less than five minutes later.

The company would arrange to claim his body and support his family, Mr Lau said, adding that the project was now on hold.

Also read: Worker dies after falling 9m at Jurong Region Line worksite, MOM & LTA investigating

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.