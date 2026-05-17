64-year-old driver dies after car slams into road divider along Serangoon Road

Driver passes away in hospital after car accident in Serangoon

A 64-year-old male car driver died on Saturday (16 May) morning after crashing his car along Serangoon Road.

Videos of the aftermath posted in a Telegram channel for motorists showed that a white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) had hit the road divider.

Car slams head-first into crash cushion

According to the clips, the car appeared to have struck a divider that separated Serangoon Road and the Woodsville Tunnel on the right.

It had somehow driven onto the chevron markings and slammed head-first into the crash cushion.

The road appeared to be wet from the rain at the time.

At least four police vehicles and two police motorcycles were at the scene, including next to the MPV.

An Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery Vehicle was also spotted.

Driver passes away after Serangoon accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.15am on 16 May.

It took place along Serangoon Road in the direction of Upper Serangoon Road, and involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

A 64-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 10.20am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away in hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 56-year-old male driver dies after Jaguar crashes into tree in Clementi

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.