38-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident that blocks 3 lanes of Woodlands Causeway

Motorcyclist involved in early-morning accident along Woodlands Causeway

A 38-year-old male motorcyclist died on Saturday (16 May) after being involved in an accident along the Woodlands Causeway.

The early-morning crash caused three lanes of the Causeway to be blocked.

Delays expected after Woodlands Causeway accident

In a Facebook post at 2.26am, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said a traffic accident had occurred along the Causeway in the direction towards Singapore.

It was blocking three out of four lanes of the Causeway, ICA noted, advising travellers entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoints to “expect delays”.

But just 10 minutes later, it updated that the accident had been cleared and all lanes were back in operation.

Motorcyclist believed to have self-skidded at Woodlands Causeway

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2am on 16 May.

It took place at 21 Woodlands Crossing — the address of the Woodlands Checkpoint — and involved a motorcycle that was believed to have self-skidded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away in hospital, SPF added.

He leaves behind a wife and an eight-year-old daughter, AsiaOne reported.

Also read: M’sian motorcyclist travelling to S’pore falls on Causeway in heavy rain, dies from head injuries

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Featured image adapted from Causeway Rider via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者 on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.