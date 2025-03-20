M’sian motorcyclist travelling to S’pore falls on Causeway in heavy rain, dies from head injuries

Malaysian motorcyclist dies after accident on Causeway during heavy rain on 20 March

A motorcyclist has died after falling from his bike on the Causeway in the rain on the morning of 20 March.

According to a press release by the South Johor Bahru (JB) District Police, the accident occurred around 11.43am when a 57-year-old Malaysian-Chinese man was travelling towards Singapore.

Authorities believe that the victim lost control of his motorcycle halfway across the Causeway, causing him to fall.

The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Video shows others stopping to check on motorcyclist

A video captured by a passing car shows several other motorcyclists stopping in the heavy rain to check on the victim.

One of the motorcyclists was seen attempting to shake the man awake, but he did not respond.

A closer image of the scene showed that the victim had likely hit his head on the kerb during the fall, and one of his slippers was found beside a plastic bag on the road.

The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Police investigations ongoing

Traffic police arrived shortly afterward to manage the scene and direct traffic around the deceased and his motorcycle.

The JB police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are calling on any witnesses to come forward with information.

Netizens have also issued warnings to other motorists crossing the Singapore-JB border to be extra cautious, especially in the recent rainy weather conditions.

