Heavy rain causes over 1 hour congestion at Causeway checkpoints, motorcyclists stuck in jam

Continuous heavy rain greeted Singapore on Thursday (20 March) morning, leading to severe congestion on the Causeway.

While the storm proved troublesome to locals heading to work, it had compounded effects on those crossing the border.

Motorists stuck in gridlock amid torrential rain

A short video taken this morning captured a sea of motorcyclists packed like sardines, inching towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

A later clip by the same person showed the motorcyclists completely stationary, crammed bike-to-bike, and waiting for progress in the heavy rain.

Border cameras also showed the packed road from Johor to Singapore, with waiting times of up to over an hour.

Tuas Second Link had even heavier congestion, with waiting times up to 85 minutes to enter Singapore.

Meanwhile, those in cars and other vehicles moved at a slow crawl through the rain.

Pedestrians arguably had it even worse, crossing on foot with only umbrellas to shelter them from the downpour.

As a silver lining, they likely avoided most of the vehicular congestion.

As traffic into Singapore remained gridlocked, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned that there was heavy traffic departing Woodlands Checkpoint.

By 11.30am, wait times to enter Malaysia had climbed to an estimated one hour and seven minutes.

Jams & long queues on 19 March cause fainting

This latest border gridlock follows similar scenes from yesterday (19 March), when the prolonged rain began, causing jams and long queues.

One woman even allegedly passed out at JB’s Sultan Iskandar Building after waiting for over an hour in the morning.

Later in the evening, a mishap with the buses also resulted in a crowd building up behind a metal fence for 30 minutes, waiting to get home.

An amused netizen jokingly compared the scene to the zombie hordes in the South Korean film “Train to Busan”.

Adding to the chaos, China Press reported shoving and quarrelling incidents over alleged queue-cutting.

