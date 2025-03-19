Flash flood risk alert issued for Mountbatten & Jalan Seaview amid heavy monsoon rain

Heavy rainfall due to monsoon triggers flood alert in Mountbatten & Jalan Seaview

Singapore’s national water agency, the Public Utilities Board (PUB), issued a flash flood risk alert today (19 March) as heavy rainfall from a monsoon surge swept across the island.

The alert, which was sent out at 2.45pm, advised commuters to avoid the Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview areas for at least an hour.

Monsoon surge brings cooler temperatures & heavy showers

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had previously forecasted a monsoon surge between 19 and 21 March, marking the third such event in 2025.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this weather phenomenon occurs when cold air moves southwards over the South China Sea, bringing strong winds and persistent rain to the region.

As a result, Singapore has been experiencing windy, cooler conditions with periods of moderate to heavy showers.

Flood-prone areas under close monitoring

Jalan Seaview, a low-lying area prone to flooding due to tidal influences, has been under close monitoring. It was previously hit by flash floods during a monsoon surge on 10 Jan.

Although drainage upgrades were completed in 2014 to improve water flow, certain sections remain vulnerable due to road levels being only slightly above high tide levels.

To further mitigate flood risks, drainage enhancement projects are set to begin later this year.

PUB urges public vigilance during monsoon season

In light of the current weather conditions, PUB advises the public to stay informed by subscribing to their Telegram channel for flood alerts and to adjust travel plans accordingly.

The agency also recommends following the FLASH guidelines to be flood-ready:

F ollow PUB flood alerts

ollow PUB flood alerts L earn how to be flood-ready

earn how to be flood-ready A void flooded areas

void flooded areas S hare PUB flood updates

hare PUB flood updates Help others where possible

