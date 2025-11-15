Worker dies after falling 9m at Jurong Region Line worksite, MOM & LTA investigating

Stop-work order issued at Jurong Region Line worksite after worker dies

A 46-year-old worker has died after falling from a height of 9m at Jurong Region Line (JRL) worksite on Thursday (13 Nov).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are investigating the incident, they told The Straits Times (ST).

1 person conveyed to hospital from Pandan Gardens

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 5.30pm on 13 Nov.

The location of the incident was near 202 Pandan Gardens — a church in the vicinity of the upcoming Pandan Reservoir station (JE7) on the JRL.

One person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), SCDF added.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.

Worker had fallen from scaffolding at Jurong Region Line worksite

In a statement provided to ST, MOM and LTA said the deceased was a 46-year-old construction supervisor.

He had fallen 9m while descending scaffolding at the worksite.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to NTFGH.

LTA extended its deepest condolences to the worker’s family and said it was “deeply saddened” by this incident, adding:

We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance.

Stop-work order issued at worksite

LTA, the project developer for the site, said the worker was employed by Leze Construction.

The firm is a subsidiary of a sub-contractor of main contractor Daewoo-Yongnam Joint Venture.

A stop-work order has now been issued at the worksite, adding to a safety timeout that has been called for at-height work activities across LTA projects.

These measures are to “review compliance with safety procedures”, LTA added, maintaining that work-at-height safety procedures are established at its worksites and it takes “a serious view” of all safety incidents.

MOM investigating incident

MOM is investigating the incident, with assistance from LTA.

The ministry said workers performing work at height must anchor their safety harnesses to independent and secure points, maintaining “100% tie-off” at all times.

This is the third serious incident at a JRL worksite over the past two years.

In January 2024, a worker died after falling 7.5m at a JRL worksite near Jurong West Street 75.

In December 2024, another worker was sent to the hospital after falling 9m at JRL worksite near Block 737 Jurong West Street 75.

Also read: 2 Construction Workers Pass Away In Separate Accidents At LTA Worksites On 15 & 16 Sep, MOM Investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.