Worker Falls 7.5m At Jurong Region Line Worksite & Dies, MOM Investigating

Burmese Worker Passes Away After Accident At Jurong Region Line Worksite On 4 Jan

On two consecutive days last September, Singapore recorded two fatal workplace accidents at two separate LTA worksites.

Singapore saw another workplace fatality at an LTA worksite on 4 Jan.

This time, a construction worker died after falling 7.5 metres at a Jurong Region Line (JRL) worksite located in Jurong.

The 27-year-old reportedly fell from an unfinished platform that he was installing.

Worker passes away after falling from platform at Jurong Region Line worksite

In a statement shared with MS News, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) stated that the incident occurred at about 2.30am on Thursday (4 Jan).

It took place at a construction site near Jurong West Street 75. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is the developer for the project.

The 27-year-old worker from Myanmar fell 7.5 metres over the edge of an unfinished platform that he was installing.

The worker, employed by Jiangxi Construction Development, was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

MOM is currently investigating the incident.

“As a general safety measure, workers should be equipped with safety harnesses and secured to anchorage points at all times when there is a risk of falling from height,” said MOM.

In a separate statement, an LTA spokesperson said that work at the construction site had been suspended following the fatal incident.

A safety timeout has also been imposed at all LTA worksites.

LTA expressed its condolences to the deceased’s family and said it is working with its contractors to provide support and assistance.

It is also assisting MOM in investigations.

An SCDF spokesperson said they received a call for assistance at Block 749 Jurong West Street 73. The road runs perpendicular to Jurong West Street 75.

2nd fatal accident at LTA worksite in as many months

According to The Straits Times, the 27-year-old is the second worker to have died at an LTA worksite in as many months.

Last December, a 23-year-old worker passed away after he was caught between the chassis of a concrete pump truck and a retracting outrigger.

He was working at the worksite for the upcoming Tengah integrated rail and bus depot.

LTA had also recorded two fatal workplace incidents across two consecutive days in September 2023.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.