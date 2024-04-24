Huat Bedok HDB sold for S$888,888, translates to S$888 psf

4-room Bedok HDB Flat sold for S$888,888

By now, Singaporeans are likely accustomed to hearing about highly sought-after HDB flats fetching exorbitant prices.

But it’s not every day that we come across transactions involving amounts comprised of auspicious numbers.

Recently, a four-room flat in Bedok changed hands for S$888,888.

Interestingly, the resale price isn’t the only huat aspect of the transaction — the price translates to about S$888 per square foot (psf).

4-room HDB flat next to Bedok 85 Market fetches S$888,888

The transaction was first reported by property website 99.co on Monday (22 April).

According to the report, the four-room flat is located at Block 188C Bedok North Street 4 and is part of the Fengshan Greenville BTO estate.

The development is located a stone’s throw away from Bedok 85 Market — a food haven for supper lovers.

A quick check on HDB’s resale portal confirmed that the transaction took place this month.

The flat occupies a position between the 16th and 18th floors and spans 1,001 square feet.

This translates to the buyer paying approximately S$888 per square foot for the apartment.

Currently, it has 94 years and 10 months remaining on its lease.

Owner made about S$484,388 from huat deal

Lucky figure aside, it’s highly probable that the flat owner reaped a handsome profit from the transaction.

99.co revealed that four-room flats in this estate initially fetched an average price of S$404,500.

This implies that the previous owner gained approximately S$484,388 from the deal.

Interestingly, the Bedok HDB flat isn’t the sole apartment to change hands for an auspicious sum.

In January, a four-room flat in Sengkang was sold for S$808,888.

