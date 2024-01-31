4-Room Sengkang HDB Flat Sells For S$808,888, Huat Amount Sets Record

4-Room Sengkang Central Flat Sells For Record S$808,888

The price of an HDB flat in Sengkang sold this month, shortly before Chinese New Year, has caught the eyes of observers for being huat or prosperous. This is because the unit was sold for S$808,888.

The number eight is a favourite among the Chinese for its connotations with prosperity and wealth.

99.c0 first reported on the transaction on 26 Jan.

Huat Sengkang 4-room flat is at Block 272A Sengkang Central

According to 99.co, the 969 square foot Premium Apartment resale flat is located between the 13th and 15 floor of Block 272A Sengkang Central.

EdgeProp noted the same, while PropertyGuru specified that the Sengkang unit was on the 13th floor.

Since the block has 15 floors, the flat is located on the highest floors.

The price makes the unit the highest-selling 4-room HDB flat in the area.

The amount set the price of the property at around S$835 per square foot.

But what caught the most attention was the total figure of S$808,888, which contains several eights — an auspicious number in Chinese culture.

The number in Chinese sounds similar to ‘fa’, which means to prosper.

The lease for the flat completed in 2009, which means it has 84 years remaining.

Its close proximity to Buangkok CC, Buangkok Hawker Centre and Buangkok MRT station makes its location all the more attractive.

Several pre-schools are nearby too.

No million-dollar flat in Sengkang yet

Sengkang has yet to see its first million-dollar flat, although the number is creeping steadily closer.

Just this month, a five-room flat at Block 216B Compassvale Drive was sold for S$963,000, according to checks on the HDB website.

The flat is located between the 16th and 18th floors.

This sale beat out another one in Feb last year, a five-room resale flat at Block 216C Compassvale Drive that was sold at S$928,000.

The blocks’ main attraction is their proximity to Sengkang MRT station, which is just across the road. There’s also plenty of connectivity to other parts of the North-East as well as the city via the LRT and buses.

Just four neighbourhoods, including Sengkang, are yet to see a million-dollar flat sold, claimed The Edge Singapore.

The property portal also noted that in 2023, buyers purchased a record number of 460 million-dollar HDB flats.

