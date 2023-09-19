2 Construction Workers Pass Away In Separate Accidents At LTA Worksites On 15 & 16 Sep, MOM Investigating

Construction Workers Killed In Fatal Accidents At LTA Worksites On 15 & 16 Sep

Two migrant workers passed away in separate accidents at Land Transport Authority (LTA) construction worksites between 15 and 16 Sep, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The first incident involved a 45-year-old Indian national construction worker and a motorcyclist.

Meanwhile, the second incident occurred at a worksite along Cavenagh Road. A 41-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker succumbed to his injuries.

There has been an increase in workplace accidents at LTA sites this year.

As a result, acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat noted that everyone must remain vigilant.

1st of 2 fatal LTA worksite accidents involved 45-year-old Indian national construction worker

Responding to queries from MS News, MOM said that the first incident occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas at around 1am on 15 Sep.

“A 45-year-old Indian national construction worker was performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works when a motorcycle collided with him,” the statement reads.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced both the worker and the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The deceased worker’s employer is Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering Pte Ltd, the statement adds.

MOM is currently investigating the incident.

“As a general safety measure, road works contractors are reminded to adhere to guidelines stipulated in the Land Transport Authority’s Code of Practice for Traffic Control at Work Zone.”

Gas cylinders fell on construction worker in 2nd accident

In the second incident, which took place at around 10.45am on 16 Sep, a 41-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker was struck by a pallet of gas cylinders.

The cylinders had toppled during a lifting operation at a worksite along Cavenagh Road.

He eventually passed away from his injuries in the hospital. Police do not suspect foul play.

LTA is the developer of the project, while the occupier is Leighton Yongnam Joint Venture. The employer of the deceased worker is Royale Construction Pte Ltd.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the worksite was part of the North-South Corridor.

“The Ministry of Manpower has stopped lifting operations at the worksite while the investigation is ongoing,” MOM noted in its statement.

It added that care must be taken to prevent any part of a lifted load from becoming entangled with any other structure as a general safety measure.

LTA working to assist families of deceased

LTA said it is working with the contractors to assist the families of the deceased workers. It is also assisting the police and MOM in their investigations into the incidents.

Speaking at the LTA Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention on Tuesday (19 Sep), acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat noted that there has been an uptick in workplace accidents at LTA sites this year, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

There were 33 accidents in the first eight months of 2023, compared with 27 in the same period last year.

Mr Chee said he was “saddened” by the two recent fatal accidents at two LTA worksites.

“We may have exited the heightened safety period, but we must continue to stay vigilant and strengthen our safety practices,” he stressed.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May they all rest in peace.

