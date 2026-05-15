22-year-old man found dead on beach in Sentosa, no foul play suspected

Man pronounced dead at the scene after being found on beach in Sentosa

A 22-year-old man was found dead on a beach in Sentosa Island on Friday (15 May), with the police not suspecting foul play.

Photos posted on XiaoHongShu showed a police blue tent placed on the shore, near foliage and a rocky area.

Witness sees police & SCDF near Sentosa beach

The original poster (OP) said she had noticed police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles near the cable car station.

Stopping to look, she also saw police officers and snapped a photo of them setting up the blue tent.

She initially thought someone was “camping”, she added.

Replying to a comment, she said the location was the beach in front of Fort Siloso.

Netizens speculated that someone had drowned or fallen into the water.

Man pronounced dead at beach in Sentosa

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 1.40pm on 15 May.

A 22-year-old man was found motionless at 10 Siloso Beach Walk, which is an Italian restaurant along Siloso Beach.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 51-year-old man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, no foul play suspected

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Featured image adapted from 我是Hannah on XiaoHongShu.