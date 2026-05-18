Bus blocks pedestrian crossing at Bukit Batok junction, pedestrian knocks on windscreen to inform driver

Pedestrian upset after bus blocks pedestrian crossing completely in Bukit Batok

A pedestrian knocked on a bus driver’s windscreen after a bus allegedly blocked a pedestrian crossing near a Bukit Batok junction, forcing her to manoeuvre around it while pushing a pram.

The incident was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 11 May.

Bus blocks pedestrian crossing completely

According to the Original Poster (OP), the incident occurred at about 8.06am near Ar-Raudhah Mosque while she was on the way to her daughter’s school.

The OP shared that the bus had stopped in a way that obstructed the pedestrian crossing, preventing others from crossing the road safely.

The photo accompanying the post showed that the bus had overshot the stop line by a fair bit, with the pedestrian signal totally obscured.

The bus also clearly obstructed the crossing lane, leaving no room for pedestrians to pass.

Pedestrian allegedly knocks on windscreen to notify driver

The OP asked netizens what they would have done in a similar situation — whether to cross anyway or wait for the bus to move.

She eventually crossed the road while pushing a pram after the pedestrian light turned green.

As she walked past the bus, she said that she knocked on the bus windscreen to alert the driver that the crossing had been blocked.

The OP also pointed out that there were no vehicles behind the bus at the time, suggesting that the driver could have reversed slightly to clear the crossing.

Netizens criticise bus driver for blocking crossing

The incident sparked discussion online, with some netizens criticising the driver for allegedly lacking awareness.

One commenter advised the OP to report the matter to Tower Transit. The OP replied that she had already raised the issue with the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Another Facebook user criticised the driver for completely blocking the pedestrian signal.

Some commenters also claimed that incidents of such behaviours from bus drivers were becoming increasingly common.

Another netizen who lives in front of the Bukit Batok interchange shared that this was a common occurrence.

OP thought bus had broken down initially

The OP, a 46-year-old housewife who preferred to be anonymous, confirmed with MS News that the incident happened on 11 May at about 8.06am.

She said that she had come across the bus blocking the pedestrian crossing as she was sending her daughter to school in a stroller.

“I thought the bus had broken down at first, causing it to block the pedestrian crossing,” the OP said. When asked about the bus driver’s reaction after she knocked on the windscreen, she shared that he was “emotionless” with “no reaction”. MS News has also reached out to Tower Transit for comment.

Also read: Buses come to standstill at Serangoon Gardens roundabout, passenger says it’s ‘related to PMD’

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook & Wikimedia Commons for illustration purposes only.