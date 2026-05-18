Man dies after falling onto track at Segar LRT station, train services temporarily disrupted

LRT service disrupted after man falls onto track at Segar station, later pronounced dead

A 68-year-old man died after falling onto the track at Segar LRT station on Monday morning (18 May), causing disruptions to services on the Bukit Panjang LRT line.

In a Facebook update at about 7.08am, SMRT said a man was seen falling onto the track at Segar station at about 5am that morning.

Train services between Petir and Senja stations in both directions were temporarily suspended to allow police officers to safely access the tracks for investigations.

Earlier updates from SMRT showed that the disruption began as a major delay at about 6am, with no train services between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations in both directions.

Train services remained available between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang, while free bus services were activated between Senja and Petir.

Commuters whose journeys were affected were also advised to download an e-Travel Chit as proof of travel.

Man fell onto track in front of oncoming train

In response to MS News’ queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Segar LRT station at about 5.50am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had fallen onto the track in front of an oncoming train.

The 68-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

SCDF confirmed with MS News that it received a call for assistance at 50 Bukit Panjang Ring Road at about 6.25am.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. SCDF also conveyed another person to Woodlands Hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

LRT services resume later in the morning

Train services gradually resumed later that morning.

At 10.13am, SMRT said train services had resumed between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations in both directions.

Free bus services continued to be available at the time, though SMRT later said at 10.41am that they had ceased.

In a separate update at 10.17am, SMRT said LRT services between Petir and Senja stations had also resumed, and that free regular bus and bridging bus services had stopped.

SMRT added that it would continue to assist in police investigations.

“Our Care Team has reached out to the family during this difficult time. We thank commuters for their patience and understanding,” said Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains.