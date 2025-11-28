PMD rider dies after falling onto tracks at Fajar LRT station, no foul play suspected

PMD rider sent to hospital after he was found motionless on Fajar LRT tracks

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider has died after falling onto the tracks at Fajar LRT station in Bukit Panjang.

Footage of the incident posted in a now-deleted TikTok video showed the PMD lying on its side beneath a platform.

It also depicted a man lying in the gap next to the rail, with an SMRT staff member and another man coming to his aid.

64-year-old man sent to hospital, where he passed away

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at Fajar LRT at about 9.35pm on 19 Nov.

A 64-year-old man was found lying motionless on the train tracks and was sent to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.40pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

However, he subsequently passed away in the hospital, SPF added.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMRT turns off traction power after PMD rider falls at Fajar LRT

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the PMD rider fell onto the tracks at Fajar LRT at about 9.35pm on 19 Nov.

SMRT’s operations control centre promptly switched off traction power, and staff immediately called SCDF for assistance.

This ensured that the man was not struck by an incoming train.

SMRT has also filed a police report and is cooperating with police investigations.

Man ran over by train at Fajar LRT in 2017

This is not the first fatal incident at Fajar LRT.

In March 2017, a man died after falling onto the tracks at the station.

The man, who was in his 40s, was run over by an LRT train, police said.

Featured image adapted from @user_12122022 on TikTok.