S’porean disturbed by colleague’s bak chor mee order of yellow noodles & kway teow combo

Singaporean cannot understand why people order yellow noodles and kway teow for bak chor mee

A seemingly innocent breakfast has left one Singaporean questioning everything they thought they knew about noodles, after their colleague ordered yellow noodles and kway teow.

S’porean shocked by noodle combo

In a r/askSingapore post on 13 May, the Original Poster (OP) recounted their disbelief after a colleague ordered a dry bak chor mee (BCM) with a combination of yellow noodles (huang mian) and kway teow.

For the uninitiated, “huang mian” refers to the springy, alkaline yellow noodles commonly used in mee goreng, while kway teow are the flat, silky white rice noodles often found in char kway teow.

According to the post, the OP saw the pairing during a breakfast outing at Ming Fa, much to their horror.

“These noodles are the worst at grabbing sauces,” they said, adding that they could “literally see the sauces flow off” when the noodles were picked up.

Clearly rattled, the OP went to question their colleagues about their preferred noodle choices for BCM.

OP will try combo to ‘challenge’ bias

To their shock, they discovered that the controversial combination wasn’t a one-off.

“There was another who ‘huang mians’ BCM?!” they exclaimed. The OP is convinced that there are “at least a dozen” such individuals walking among us.

While the OP admitted that the post was written with “comedic intent”, the confusion was real.

They also compared the experience to other eyebrow-raising food choices, such as “ice cubes in laksa”. However, a choice in noodles never offended this much.

In a follow-up, the OP shared plans to try the combination themselves to “challenge” their own bias.

“But I cannot tell my family because I fear they might disown me,” they said jokingly.

Mixed reactions, some defend combo

The post quickly drew amused reactions from fellow Redditors, with some defending the combination for its texture contrast.

A netizen defended the yellow noodles and kway teow combination, but had a disclaimer that “mee pok” is their noodle of choice.

A commenter pointed out that the kway teow-to-yellow noodle ratio is critical for the pairing to work.

A Redditor also shared that they will only choose yellow noodles as a last resort at yong tau foo stalls.

Mee pok is OP’s noodle of choice

The OP, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that they wrote the post “on a whim” as they don’t usually post on Reddit.

“The main reason was obviously seeing my colleague’s noodle choice with bak chor mee,” the OP said, adding that they “challenged the idea” that this was a unique and rarer noodle choice.

When asked what their go-to noodle isle for BCM, they said: “90% is mee pok, but for the days I want more sauce per mouthful, I will go for mee kia.”

The OP also shared that they have been teasing the colleague who ordered the yellow noodles-kway teow combo.

“Don’t walk beside me, I am not allowed to associate with people who pick yellow noodles and kway teow for bak chor mee,” the OP joked.

Also read: Customer Reportedly Throws Bowl Of Bak Chor Mee After Toa Payoh Stall Runs Out Of Lard

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Featured image adapted from namphetch on Canva & Sri Widyowati on Canva for illustration purposes only.