Customer Throws Bowl Of Bak Chor Mee After Toa Payoh Stall Runs Out Of Lard

Male Customer Throws Bowl Of Bak Chor Mee At Tray Return Point, Breaks Bowl & Leaves A Mess

Bak chor mee is a popular comfort food for Singaporeans, many of whom love the crackling pork lard that comes with it.

The lard is apparently so coveted that some customers may throw a tantrum when they can’t get enough.

One customer reportedly threw his bowl at the tray return point.

He did this all because the Toa Payoh stall he’d patronised had run out of pork lard.

Incident took place at Toa Payoh kopitiam

The unsavoury incident took place at a kopitiam in Block 95 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The stall, MacPherson Teochew Minced Meat Noodles, shared about it on Facebook in a post that has since been deleted.

The male customer in question was a regular customer, said Mr Aloysius Tan, who runs the stall.

Customer asks for more pork lard

While he usually comes around about 30 minutes before the stall closes, on Tuesday (8 Aug) he ordered about 20 minutes before closing.

He ordered a bowl of bak chor mee and sat down to enjoy his meal.

However, after eating a few mouthfuls, he went back to the stall to ask for more pork lard.

Unfortunately for him, he was told that they’d ran out of it.

Customer throws bak chor mee bowl in a huff

The customer returned to his seat, unhappy.

Then, he suddenly stood up and threw his bowl — with noodles still in it — forcefully at the tray return point.

The impact caused the bowl to shatter to pieces and the noodles to spill across the floor.

The loud noise also startled other diners.

CCTV footage shared by Mr Tan showed the man — clad in a grey T-shirt — leaving in a huff while muttering to himself, according to AsiaOne.

Stallholder decries actions of man who throws bak chor mee

In his Facebook post, Mr Tan decried the man’s actions, saying,

What did the tray and bowl do to you bro? The cleaner aunties then will need to clean up the mess. $4.50 noodles need like that ah? Aiyo.

Two aunties had to clean up the mess afterwards, he added.

When Shin Min approached Mr Tan on Thursday (10 Aug), he wasn’t willing to speak further about the incident.

However, the 25-year-old was reportedly more vocal in his original post, responding to netizens who said he should’ve set aside some pork lard for customers.

According to 8days.sg, he replied that it’s exhausting to prepare the ingredient, and it will get sold out when it’s busy.

He can’t assume a regular customer will come every day, he also added.

Woman throws tray at Toast Box staff

The bak chor mee customer wasn’t the only one to lose their temper at an eatery here.

In April, a woman threw her tray with eggs and saucers back at a staff member at Toast Box. She was apparently unhappy at being served untracked eggs.

As F&B work isn’t easy, let’s strive to be more understanding of people who work in this line and refrain from losing your cool.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.