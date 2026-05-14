LTA enforcement officers catch 369 offences & impound 118 non-compliant AM devices in April

118 non-compliant Active Mobility devices impounded by LTA in April, 369 offences caught

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) ramped up its efforts against errant Active Mobility (AM) riders and illegal devices, uncovering more than 300 offences in just April.

118 non-compliant Active Mobility devices impounded

In a Facebook post on 13 May, the LTA said its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) detected 369 offences during islandwide operations last month.

During the same period, they also impounded 118 non-compliant AM devices.

The authorities also carried out a three-day joint operation with the Singapore Police Force’s Bedok Division.

The operation targeted errant cyclists and device users at various hotspots in the eastern part of Singapore.

Photos shared by LTA displayed officers engaging with device users, conducting checks, and inspecting non-compliant devices.

Stricter rules starting 1 June

LTA also reminded the public that stricter rules are on the way.

From 1 June, it will be an offence to keep PMDs that are not certified to the UL2272 fire safety standard.

First-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Members of the public can also play a part in keeping paths safe for everyone.

Those who spot errant AM users can report them via LTA’s online portal.

Netizens urge LTA to do more, improve reporting form

Several netizens called for improvements to LTA’s reporting system. One suggested having a WhatsApp number for the public to report errant AM users.

One commenter felt that the current form for reporting errant AM users is too “cumbersome” and needs to be simplified.

A Facebook user told LTA to “keep up the good work”.

Another netizen urged LTA to conduct more checks as they believed there were “still a lot more” errant users out there.

Active Mobility Act started in 2018

The Active Mobility Act (AMA) took effect in May 2018, introducing regulations and a code of conduct to promote the safe sharing of public paths among different users.

AM devices governed under the AMA include:

Bicycles

Three-Wheeled Pedal Cycles: Cargo tricycles and rider-only tricycles

Recumbents: Two- and three-wheeled recumbents

Power-Assisted Bicycles (PAB)

Motorised and Non-motorised Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs): Kick-scooters, electric scooters, hoverboards, unicycles, motorised luggage, etc.

Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs): Wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters, which are designed to carry an individual who is unable to walk or has walking difficulties

Failing to comply with the rules may result in prosecution or a court summons under the Active Mobility Act.

Also read: LTA to check PMA users for medical certification from 1 June, focusing on visibly able-bodied individuals

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.