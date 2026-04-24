LTA to check PMA users for medical certification from 1 June, focusing on visibly able-bodied individuals

PMA users reminded to get medical certification & submit it to LTA by 1 June

From 1 June, Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers will start checking personal mobility aid (PMA) users for medical certification.

This will come as new rules on such devices take effect in an effort to curb misuse by the able-bodied, said LTA in a news release on Friday (24 April).

PMA users need medical certification from 1 June

All users of mobility scooters will need a valid Certificate of Medical Need from 1 June, LTA said.

This includes those who use manual wheelchairs with detachable motorised attachments steered by handlebars.

Only seniors aged 70 and above, beneficiaries of a Government-subsidised device, and applicants of a Government disability scheme are exempted from this requirement.

Users may check LTA’s OneMotoring website to see if they are exempt from a Certificate of Medical Need.

Over 500 PMA users have obtained medical certification

For those who must apply for a Certificate of Medical Need, they should approach their regular doctor, occupational therapist or participating general practitioners and get them to complete an Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS).

Users must obtain the Certificate of Medical Need and submit it to LTA directly, or get the healthcare professional to submit it on their behalf, before 1 June, LTA said.

They can also check LTA’s OneMotoring website to confirm if their Certificate of Medical Need has been successfully submitted to LTA.

So far, more than 500 users have already obtained their Certificate of Medical Need, LTA added.

LTA officers will check visibly able-bodied individuals

LTA also warned PMA users that Enforcement Officers will ask to see their particulars from 1 June.

This is to check if they have a Certificate of Medical Need or are exempted.

Enforcement Officers will focus on “visibly able-bodied individuals misusing mobility scooters”, LTA noted, in keeping with the aim of the measures.

Members of the public may also report errant users at https://go.gov.sg/report-am.

PMA to be restricted to 6km/h on public paths

Another rule to be enforced from 1 June is a reduction in the speed limit for PMAs on public paths, from 10km/h to 6km/h.

The slower speed matches the pace of a brisk walker, which meets the needs of genuine users who have difficulty walking.

Users whose existing devices can go up to 10km/h will be allowed to continue using their devices till 31 Dec 2028 — but cannot ride faster than 6km/h on public paths.

Those who ride at a speed exceeding 6km/h on public paths will face fines of up to S$2,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

Other new rules to take effect from 1 June

Additionally, from 1 June, PMAs on public paths must not be larger than 120cm in length, 70cm in width and 150cm in height, and must not have a laden weight exceeding 300kg.

Retailers will also not be allowed to advertise, display and sell non-LTA-registered mobility scooters. Members of the public may also report them to LTA.

Owners of non-UL2272 certified e-scooters must dispose of them by the same date or they would be committing an offence. It is now already an offence to ride them on public paths or roads.

LTA pledged to continue taking action against errant retailers and users, in order to support the safe, responsible, and inclusive use of active mobility devices, it said.

Also read: E-bike shop in Yishun allegedly provided illegal PMD modifications, director & manager to be charged

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook and Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.