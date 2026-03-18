E-bike shop in Yishun allegedly provided illegal PMD modifications, director & manager to be charged

Yishun shop allegedly added batteries to PMD, rendering it non-compliant for public use

An e-bike shop in Yishun allegedly illegally modified a personal mobility device (PMD) by adding additional batteries, causing it to be not allowed for public use.

Thus, the director and store manager of YY E-Bike will be charged in court, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Wednesday (18 March).

Yishun shop raid in Oct 2025, illegally modified PMD found

YY E-Bike, whose company name is registered as YY Scooter Pte Ltd and is located in Block 103 Yishun Ring Road, was raided by the LTA on 29 Oct 2025.

Three non-compliant devices were found on the premises and seized, with one of them allegedly found to have been illegally modified with additional batteries.

This was allegedly done as part of the shop’s business operations, LTA said.

According to investigations, the PMD was altered in such a way that it became non-compliant for use on public paths.

Yishun shop was probed in 2022

YY E-Bike had previously been investigated in 2022 for displaying non-compliant devices for sale, LTA said.

The authorities also received feedback that claimed it was providing illegal PMD modification services.

LTA pledged to continue taking “firm action” against retailers and individuals suspected of offering such illegal modification services.

Director & manager of Yishun PMD shop to be charged in court

On Thursday (19 March), the director and store manager of YY E-Bike will both be charged in court on one count of allegedly providing illegal modification services on a PMD so as to render it non‑compliant, under Section 35 of the Active Mobility Act 2017 (AMA).

Those convicted of causing a device to be illegally modified face up to 24 months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$20,000.

Entities other than individuals may be fined up to S$40,000.

90 cases in 2025 involving sale of non-compliant devices

LTA noted that there were about 90 offences in 2025 involving retailers that included selling non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs).

It takes “a serious view” of such offences as alterations put both device users and the public at risk, it said.

Under Section 34(1) of the AMA, first-time offenders found guilty of selling non-compliant AMDs for use on a public path face up to 24 months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$20,000.

Entities other than individuals may be fined up to S$40,000.

Only UL2272-certified e-scooters can be kept from 1 June

LTA also reminded the public that keeping e-scooters that are not UL2272-certified will be an offence from 1 June.

Motorised PMDs must adhere to UL2272 standards, and power-assisted bikes (PABs) must meet EN15194 standards to ensure public safety, it said.

To ensure this, the devices must pass tests that include those checking the safety of their electrical systems.

Only devices that meet the standards can be imported and used in Singapore.

49 fires involving AMDs in 2025

Non-compliant AMDs pose severe fire risks, LTA said, with 49 fires involving AMDs in 2025.

Common modifications such as replacing the battery and motor hub “significantly increase the risk of fire”, it noted, adding:

Owners who wish to replace their device battery or other electrical components should only use original components and avoid replacing with third-party or non-original parts.

AMD users were urged to avoid using non-compliant devices for their own safety as well as that of their families and the community.

Also read: Modified PMD believed to have caused Yishun fire that killed 17-year-old boy

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.