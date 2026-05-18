Man gets trapped for 3 hours after falling into 12-metre-deep ditch in M’sia

Man suffers serious injuries after falling into 12-metre-deep ditch

A man in Malacca, Malaysia, suffered multiple injuries after falling into a 12m-deep ditch when a concrete drain cover reportedly gave way beneath him.

According to Malaysian news outlet Kosmo, the incident occurred at 11am on Friday (15 May) in a bushy area on a hill behind 32-year-old Naim’s house.

Initial reports said he fell into a four-metre-deep ditch while attempting to save a cat.

However, Naim later clarified that the ditch was 12 metres deep and that he was not trying to rescue a cat at the time of the incident.

Man fallsafter drain cover broke

Naim clarified the details of the incident in multiple Threads posts on Saturday (16 May).

He said he was not trying to rescue a cat but was walking to pick up some items when the concrete drain cover broke, causing him to fall in.

Naim also said the ditch was not merely four metres deep, but twelve.

“And to PBT, you have a ditch this deep behind the house but you never take care of it??” he remarked, addressing the local government.

Sustains several injuries from fall

Naim said firefighters and doctors were surprised he survived the fall from that height.

The incident left him with several injuries, including a torn knee.

He had tried to climb out, but his injuries and the depth of the drain kept him from climbing up by himself, despite there being steps on the drain wall.

Stuck in drain for at least three hours

As a result, Naim was stuck inside the drain for at least three hours.

“When I was in there I thought it was my last day because nobody heard me,” he wrote.

Naim also revealed that there was snake skin inside the ditch, though he was relieved no snakes appeared while he was trapped and bleeding.

He added that insects had crawled over his body during the ordeal.

Man receives eight stitches after fall

At the time he shared the updates online, he was still hospitalised and unable to walk due to his knee injury.

He also revealed that he required eight stitches on his behind and needed assistance even to use the toilet due to the pain.

Also read: Bystanders accidentally flip car into drain in M’sia during rescue attempt, elderly driver dies at scene

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Featured image adapted from @sebenarnyayen on Threads.